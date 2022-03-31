I Got My Tubes Tied At 28 Because I Don't Want Kids — Ever

I'm often told that I’d make a good mother. Depending on my relationship with the person making this wildly incorrect statement, I have one of two reactions: either a small, insincere smile and a "mmmm" response that does not invite further discussion or a hearty laugh followed by a firm "NO."

Don't get me wrong: I love kids. They’re hilarious, they’re adorable, and I (mostly) enjoy spending time with them.

But without a doubt, I do not want them.

And here's why.

I don’t want to worry about diaper rash and "tummy time" and I don’t want to know what colic is.

I don’t want to put a kid on a Kindergarten waiting list and I don’t want to decide between public and private education. I don’t want to coordinate basketball practice drop-off with ballet lessons pick-up, I don’t want to help with trigonometry, and darling, I will not deal with your teenage angst because you best believe I invented that sh*t.

I’d rather have bamboo shoots shoved under my fingernails than try to figure out how to pay for my child's college while I still owe roughly twelve kajillion dollars for my own degree.

I’ve more than once done something “just to tell the grandkids about it,” but I never actually planned on there being any grandkids.

It amuses me to tell people I don't want children because no one ever quite knows how to respond. I’ve gotten “Well, when you meet the right guy, you’ll change your mind,” which is basically suggesting I’m incapable of making decisions regarding my own life without consulting a nameless, faceless FutureMan and is, by the way, astonishingly offensive.

Others immediately ask what I do for a living, as though my employer holds the key to my womb and has locked it up until I retire. I don’t really consider myself a career-minded kind of girl; I’ve always worked to live, not lived to work.

Two mothers have actually said to me, “I didn’t know what love was before having a baby. You should reconsider.” I’m happy they’re happy now but "not knowing love before kids" is one of the most acutely sad things I’ve ever heard. Occasionally, I get a hearty “F*ck yeah!” from like-minded women, some of whom will eventually become mothers and some of whom will not. I appreciate the support.

But at this point, it doesn't matter how much anyone tries to change my mind because the decision's been made — permanently.

Last October, I spent a wonderful morning with my doctor, during which he performed a tubal ligation on me. Yep, I got my tubes tied at 28.

Getting your tubes tied isn't for anyone, and I admit that once my doctor agreed to perform the surgery, I had a moment of panic. It immediately crossed my mind that maybe everyone was right and I was wrong and I would wake up at 30 and want a baby more than anything in the world or that maybe my "hard pass" on kids was a rebellion against expectations simply for the sake of a rebellion.

Maybe I would love the complete upheaval of my priorities and schedule and life in general. Shortly after these hysterical thoughts raced through my mind, though, I regained my sanity. I picked a date for the surgery. Done. Tubes tied.

Here's the thing: I’ve spent years carefully crafting the most amazing life I can. I'm surrounded by people I love very much, who love me in return. I'm well-educated and well-traveled. I have endless time to learn about things that interest me and see wonderful things and meet the greatest people on earth.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

I leave piles of library books all over my bedroom and plan fabulous trips all over the world. I stay up until 6 AM watching Sons of Anarchy because I know no small person is relying on me to feed them in a few short hours. I occasionally eat chips and salsa for breakfast and drink beer for dinner and feel no guilt that I'm teaching anyone horrific eating habits. I spend my days finding my bliss like all the inspirational posters beg of me.

All this being said, I can’t wait to be an auntie. Whenever my friends start popping out kids, I’ll be there with inappropriately loud and expensive presents. I’ll be the aunt who slips them a vodka martini on their 16th birthday and I’ll rant and rail with the best of them whenever they feel slighted by other kids. And when I’m off for six months teaching SCUBA in Venezuela, I promise to send lovely postcards.

I get the reasons people want kids. I do. I’m not such a heartless, selfish monster that I’m incapable of understanding the appeal of a small person who loves you unconditionally and relies on you to guide them safely through a scary world. Parents are brave and strong and incredible people. But so are astronauts and brain surgeons and I don’t want to be those things, either.

What I want is to be happy.

And I’m doing that. I’m there, I'm living that dream. I’m happiest not being a mom, but hey... call me if you need a babysitter. I'm great in a pinch.

Chelsea Hottovy is a contributor to Yourtango.com.