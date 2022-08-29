I'm A Transgender Veteran And I Fought For Your Right To Hate Me

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in August 2017. Each morning when I wake, I hit social media and the news. Sharing something profound or humorous is how I like to start my day. Believe me, when I tell you, I was in complete shock when I read a series of tweets by President Donald Trump exclaiming:

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017 ....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017 ....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

What started as shock immediately turned to seething anger. I have witnessed our president spew hyperbole and untruths for the past seven months, but this latest statement has lowered the bar for presidential discourse to an all-time low.

For my own part, his announcement is a shadow of my own discharge when, in 1991 while serving in a Top Secret unit in the United States Air Force Space Command, it was discovered that I was transgender when I applied for my Top Secret clearance. My career plans were destroyed as well as my ability to pay for my continuing education.

There are so many unanswered questions right now. The Department of Defense is part of the Executive branch. In addition, as head of the Executive branch and Commander-in-chief of the military, I can only assume that Donald Trump does have the power to make policy.

