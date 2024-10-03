4 Charming Traits Of Women Who Always Seem To Get The Guy

Successful men have discovered that dating a strong woman is desirable for long-term relationships. Despite the pop culture notion that independent women are less popular with men, a study conducted by John Levi Martin of the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that women with characteristics indicating high status and power are considered by men to be more attractive than lower-status women.

Research by Megan M. Sweeney, a professor of sociology at UCLA, revealed that higher-earning women are more likely to marry, so much so that a salary increase of $10,000 per year can translate to a 7 percent increase in the likelihood of marriage.

Advertisement

So, how can you harness this energy to attract the type of men who are charmed by your intellect and confidence? Bring your best traits forward.

Four traits of women who always seem to get the right type of guy

1. They know the importance of independence

Strong women have ambitions and interests, as well as priorities outside of their relationship. They understand when a man needs to work overtime, retreat to his man cave, or spend some time with the guys.

These women don't a man to always be by their side, entertaining or validating them, and this keeps men curious about their ideas and pursuits outside of the relationship.

Advertisement

While thinking this over, I came across an article titled "The New Trophy Wife", in which author Kristen Houghton posits the tides of attraction have turned, and men in our society are beginning to see highly educated women in positions of power to be the most desirable partners and wives, as opposed to "brainless beauties whose sole function is to look good and stay quiet."

Behold, her message says, the trophy wife is over, and in her place is now the strong woman as the prerequisite partner for becoming a highly sought-after power couple.

She also noted the findings documented in the book Why Smart Men Marry Smart Women by sociologist Christine Whelan, who discovered that "higher-income women are more likely to marry than women with less earning potential and they are marrying partners with equal high income."

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Advertisement

2. They understand how to apply their intelligence

Research shows both men and women are attracted to people they perceive to be similar to themselves in regard to attractiveness, humor, and intelligence. Therefore, an intelligent man will naturally gravitate towards dating an intelligent woman.

Lawrence Whalley, professor emeritus from the University of Aberdeen, found that marriage to a smart woman can protect a man from dementia later in life.

3. They have effective communicative abilities

Successful women hone their communication skills. They stay busy and have no time for playing games. Such women think about what they want to say, and then they say it, calmly and clearly.

Advertisement

Men respect women who do this for taking responsibility and for not being confrontational, and relationships thrive in that space.

4. They know how to organize

Strong women are typically good planners. They are goal-oriented and have the ability to get things done, setting daily, weekly, and monthly goals, both for themselves and the relationship.

Intelligent men know a strong woman will partner with them to take their lives and accomplishments to the next level. You do not have to dull your shine to attract a good man — so don't.

Advertisement

insta_photos

Randy Skilton is a relationship coach with an Advanced Diploma in Social Science. His work has appeared on Psych Central, Lifehack, and Marriage.com where he educates others on enhancing the quality of their relationships.

Advertisement