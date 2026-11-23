My favorite type of person to be around is someone witty. They are effortlessly funny, and it shows in their everyday lives. A study published in Europe's Journal of Psychology found that people who value humor in their personalities are happier and have higher self-esteem than those who don’t. While witty humor may not come naturally to everyone, people who have it share traits that show off just how fast their minds work.

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Traits that show off how quickly people who are smart and witty think:

1. They are clever and look at the world a little differently

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There’s a difference between being smart and being clever. Intellectuals manage to combine both in their daily lives. Quick-witted people are skillful. They come up with things that the average person wouldn’t. When you’re around them, you’ll wonder how they came up with the thing they said.

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Clever people are often open-minded. They take in everything around them and seek out new experiences to add to their humor repertoire. This helps them think quickly because they aren’t looking for confirmation bias. In reality, they are constantly learning and developing their wit along the way. This makes them funny and smart, and it always looks effortless.

2. They know where a conversation is going way before anyone else

Highly intelligent people are always thinking ahead. They have great pattern recognition skills. They’re thinking steps ahead because they can see what’s coming. While this helps them in everyday life, it can make them funnier. They’re quick on their feet when an opportunity arises to throw humor into the conversation. We’ve all been around someone who says something so witty that everyone in the room cracks up. Quick thinkers thrive in that environment.

Believe it or not, many comedians have high IQs. That helps them think on their feet. “Comedians have the opportunity to demonstrate different kinds of intelligence that are relevant to their lives and performances; for example, emotional and social intelligence. These are the kinds of smarts that give you the advantage when interacting with other people,” Gil Greengross, Ph.D., wrote for Psychology Today after studying the intelligence of comedians. Of course, not every witty person is a comedian, but it shows how wit and humor go together.

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3. They handle hardship with humor

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We can all get stuck in our heads. We focus on the bad and dwell on it more than we’d like to admit. It can be hard to find humor in the little things when we’re constantly at our breaking point. This is where intelligent, witty people shine. Even when times are tough, they use their brains as entertainment. Making themselves and other people laugh brings them peace when times are tough.

We’ve all heard the saying, “If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.” It’s true. Making light of hard things is a coping mechanism. Witty people are onto something. Humor can help us see things from a different perspective.

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“Humor can be a great mechanism for dealing with stress. Jokes and witty conversation can make you feel closer to the people around you. In addition, a key element of jokes is that they force you to look at the same situation in different ways,” writes Art Markman, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. While it’s not always appropriate to default to humor, it can be beneficial.

4. They easily understand complex ideas and use them to their advantage

Not everyone is built to understand how complex people can be. I’ll be honest, I certainly don’t. It’s hard to see the intricate things that make up someone’s personality. Naturally witty people might understand this more easily. They can see why someone feels the way they do and use it to their advantage.

Witty and intelligent people can sense other people’s emotions. It’s part of what makes them so in tune with the world around them. When someone’s complexities show, this type of person can make light of the situation to help them feel better or make jokes to relieve tension.

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5. They are hyper-observant

Witty intellectuals pick up on things other people may miss. A shift in tone doesn’t go unnoticed around them. When they can, they use what they observe to add to the conversation. Observation doesn’t only make them funnier; it helps their relationships with others.

“Good observation skills give us the opportunity to test and validate what others think, feel, or intend for us. Are they kind, unselfish, and empathetic?” Joe Navarro, M.A., asks about the importance of being observant in a piece for Psychology Today. “Or are they selfish, cruel, indifferent, and apathetic? Because if they are and we discover it early enough, we have spared ourselves, some might even say saved ourselves.” Intelligent, witty people are always keeping tabs on their relationships.

6. They are thoughtful

Thoughtful people are always deep in their minds. They’re not only thinking about themselves. Often, they’re concerned about the people around them. Their ability to read the room shows off their quick minds.

Thoughtful people are more self-aware. They monitor their actions. A witty person who knows themselves well can pick up on other people’s feelings. This can make them more likable because they know there is a time and place for their witty commentary.

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7. They are naturally curious and ask a ton of questions

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It’s not surprising that intelligent people are curious. Curious people always put their thoughts to the test. They’re not afraid to change their outlook if they learn something new.

A study from George Mason University claims that curious, open-minded people view the world differently. They desire change and growth. Closed-minded people get stuck in their ways, which can keep them stagnant. This can keep them from being quick-witted because they’re reluctant to change. Intelligent, witty people are the opposite, and they use it to their advantage.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories