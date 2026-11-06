People Who Laugh At 7 Dark Humor Jokes Usually Have Extremely High Intelligence

Despite having low levels of aggression, intelligent people are more likely to find dark humor funny.

This type of humor is deeply funny to these people, who often make light of taboo or controversial topics. They're able to make light of things in a way that only curious, insightful folks can.

Dark humor jokes people with exceptionally high intelligence laugh at

1. 'They're not going anywhere now'

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Grief is complicated and can feel all-consuming. But sometimes, finding things to laugh about helps to manage the most complex feelings of loss and sadness.

Sometimes, when we're going through unimaginable pain, dark humor is a way to cope. It seems crude and distasteful to some, but laughing amidst grief is healing in its own way.

Intelligent people are known for holding two differing opinions and perspectives at the same time. So, they can feel their grief in its most serious form, but also laugh at dark humor.

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2. 'You can have them'

Some intelligent people find ways to cope with daily stressors and anxiety about parenthood with somewhat dark jokes like this. "You can have them" when someone compliments their kids isn't literal, but can be deeply disturbing to some.

But smart people understand nuance. They can say something as absurd as this when talking about their kids, who they love and care about, while still understanding the real meaning.

They're not going to give their kids away, but that's what makes it funny. At least, it's what makes it funny to them.

3. 'I could joke about depression, but it would never end'

According to a 2019 study, humor can be a great protective mechanism against anxiety and depression. While we tend to speak about mental health struggles in a serious way, usually to destigmatize it, humor is a great counterbalance.

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For someone actively struggling with their mental health, making jokes like this offers levity. For highly intelligent people who can unpack jokes that might feel a little bit taboo, it's their superpower.

4. 'I got an F on the doctor's tests'

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On top of supporting better mental health, humor can also improve physical symptoms, according to a study from the Journal of Creativity in Mental Health. When it's used in sensitive ways and in the right context, it helps people heal when they're going through a rough time.

"I got an F" in response to a doctor's tests or a medical struggle might seem dark, but for someone who's going to be walking this path themselves, it's their coping mechanism. It can't be the only one they have, but smart people understand the nuance.

Like all of these jokes, they need context. Obviously, a smart person knows when they're acceptable and when they're too controversial to say out loud. They may not work in every situation, but if they can make someone crack a smile, they're doing an important job.

5. 'My boss said to have a good day, so I went home'

Even when surrounded by morbid and wildly negative topics, dark humor can be a relief for someone who can process their emotions in a healthy way. They're laughing at something that another person might turn their nose up at. But it gives them an advantage to feel a little bit better in the face of uncertain situations.

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It's a means of processing. Even if it's something harmless like this joke, it's helping people to be more open-minded. And it points out the intelligence of someone who's already a bit optimistic.

6. 'He went to get milk a few decades ago'

The classic joke around a parent or father leaving is everywhere. If you laugh, and then immediately think "that's bad, but it's funny," you're probably a genius.

No, it doesn't take away the pain of losing a parent or being the victim of abandonment. It doesn't explain all the fallout from this kind of childhood trauma. But sometimes, these jokes provide some levity.

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7. 'My retirement plan is to disappear'

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Money problems can seriously derail someone's quality of life, but laughter is a healthy tactic. It doesn't take away from someone's actual financial literacy, but it can be a powerful stress reliever in the moment.

No, their retirement plan isn't to become a ghost or to disappear. But if you're a genius, you'll likely find a way to balance dark humor with nuance in times of economic uncertainty.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.