People Who Don't Know If They're Coming Or Going Right Now Usually Have 6 Tough Things Going On

When people come to a point where they feel stuck or unsure, it can feel like they're barely hanging on.

Everything feels like a struggle, and they don't know if they're coming or going. But it's often because they're dealing with tough experiences and moments in their life, with no end in sight.

Tough things people who don't know if they're coming or going are dealing with

1. They're trying to solve everything at once

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It's normal to feel overwhelmed when we have so many things going on at the same time. Between relationships and work and our personal lives, it's difficult to meet those demands.

For people who feel swamped, even the smallest of tasks is too much to handle when there's already so much on their plate. When they try to solve too many problems at once, it only leads to even more problems.

As researcher Cathleen Beachboard pointed out, "Overwhelm is not always evidence of weakness. Sometimes it is evidence that the brain no longer feels adequately supported for the climb ahead."

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2. They're unsure what they want

If someone is overwhelmed and is unsure whether they're coming or going, they may lose sight of what they want. Maybe they initially thought they wanted to pursue a specific career path or had a goal to own a business.

Whatever it was, because they're in a state of confusion and overwhelm, now they aren't so sure. Now, they're fearful of making wrong decisions. And even a relatively easy choice is difficult because they don't quite know what they desire.

3. They're emotionally exhausted

While they may be a kind person who helps others when they need it, it quickly becomes exhausting. These people have a reputation of being dependable because they always put so much energy into taking care of others.

But being this reliable isn't healthy. When everyone else's problems require so much attention and energy, it means they neglect their own needs.

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4. They have decision paralysis

Feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated, it's no wonder these people find it hard to make decisions. They dwell on the worst-case scenario instead of weighing each option to figure out which one is best.

"A person with decision fatigue may feel tired... The phenomenon is cumulative so that as the person makes more decisions, they may feel worse or more drained as the day progresses. The more choices you have to make, the more it can wear on your brain, and it may cause your brain to look for short cuts," psychiatrist Dr. Lisa MacLean explained.

5. They feel guilty

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Dealing with tough things in life can cause guilt to creep up. When someone in their life is struggling but they're unable to help, they feel bad they don't step in.

But it's because they don't have the emotional and mental capacity to be supportive, and need to put their own well-being first. After all, they can't help others if they aren't helping themselves first.

6. They don't know who they are anymore

For someone not sure whether they're coming or going, they question how they became so stuck in the first place. They try to pinpoint where it all went wrong, wondering when they became so disconnected from themselves.

They've lost interest in their hobbies and things they love, and likely even isolate themselves from loved ones. They don't recognize who they are anymore because they're in such a chaotic, confusing state of mind. They feel lost and have no idea where to go from here.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.