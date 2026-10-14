People Losing The Capacity To Keep Up With Friendships Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Keeping up with adult friendships is difficult on its own. Add a full plate of responsibilities and personal insecurities and it can feel impossible even though friends are the ones who protect our well-being.

It can feel like rejection when someone can't make time for us, but the language they use might remind sometimes our friends are just dealing with deeper, more personal reasons.

9 phrases people say when they're losing their capacity to keep up with friendships:

1. 'I missed your text'

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Memory can suffer if we're struggling with loneliness or even depression. That's why messages like this can sometimes be a window into someone else's personal struggles.

It doesn't feel good to not get a response or have a friend reject a call when we need them, but there's a chance they're missing the emotional and mental energy to invest in their relationships.

They might not feel secure enough in themselves to figure out what to say or how to express themselves. It's not a sign of rejection or even frustration, it's just a manifestation of their own inner turmoil.

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2. 'Maybe another time'

People struggling with burnout also experience all kinds of negative cognitive symptoms, like struggling to concentrate or generally being quite forgetful. They may say "maybe another time," but then completely forget to follow up or add something to their calendar.

While the stress or turmoil they're experiencing is likely tied to something else, their relationships take the brunt of it.

3. 'There's just a lot going on'

Many people dealing with a lot of stress or a difficult life change rely on excuses like "there's a lot going on" when they fall out of touch with friends. It's not always a bad thing. Sometimes, the best friendships make space for alone time without becoming entirely disconnected.

Ironically, and unfortunately for these people growing more disconnected, friendships in adulthood can actually boost well-being and resilience. When we're going through a hard time, having a support system with friends we trust can make all the difference.

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4. 'I just need some alone time'

Those who feel stressed out are only making it worse for themselves by self-isolating. While retreating home and avoiding vulnerable conversations with friends can feel more comfortable in the moment, the loneliness that self-isolating behaviors create can seriously amplify mental health problems and stress.

Many people struggling to keep up with their friends are likely stressed out, but they only continue to make it impossible by avoiding quality time. It's not as a healthy space to reset, but as a container for their struggles.

5. 'It's just too overwhelming'

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As we get older and have less time to offer everyone in our lives, it's important to focus on the quality of our connections, rather than the quantity. For sensitive people, it's especially important, because big group settings and endless small talk quickly become draining.

So, if you notice someone losing the capacity to maintain their friendships, there's a chance it's too overwhelming. Maintaining a million surface-level connections just isn't in their best interest.

6. 'I'm too tired to make it'

Being honest about why you're canceling plans is important for healthy friendships, but if someone is unwilling to inconvenience themselves all the time, there's a chance they'll lose the connection.

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It could honestly be due to exhaustion and fatigue, but when we're constantly trying to make plans with someone and they disrespect our time by canceling at the last minute again and again, it can feel like a waste of time to try anymore.

7. 'I have too much to do'

We often overlook the opportunities in our schedules to find quality time with our friends. We don't always have to schedule a weekend away or a dinner on a weeknight to catch up. We can FaceTime them during our commute or even sit in silence at home after a long day.

Just because scheduling a plan takes a little bit of effort, it doesn't mean the plans have to be draining. But for someone with a lot going on, the sheer effort of making a plan can feel impossible.

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8. 'What about next month?'

There's something sterile and professional about trying to plan hangouts with friends. You have to pull out your calendar and look months in advance to find time to be together, and it can become somewhat of a chore if you're already stretched too thin.

If someone is struggling to keep up, chances are they're trying to get something on the calendar when they already need the support. They forget that they can pick up the phone and call a friend, but instead, they make it a chore to find a specific date and time.

9. 'I'm just trying to figure it out'

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People who try too hard to be happy or achieve something they think will make them feel better end up less satisfied with their lives. They invest so much energy into things they believe will make them happy that they stress themselves out and inevitably feel disappointed when things don't go to plan.

So, if someone is always trying to "figure it out" and feel happier, there's a chance they're losing the energy to be present in their current routines and relationships.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.