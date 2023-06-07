To The Girls Who Copy Others: Here's What You Need To Know

By Candice Zhang

Ever since I was a teenager, I would have at least one acquaintance, classmate, or friend who would imitate me.

They would copy my interests, clothing style, and tone of voice. Sometimes, they would buy drinks from my favorite bubble tea shop, or partake in hobbies I enjoyed.

Although there is a saying that “Copying is the best form of flattery,” I will never understand why someone would want to copy me.

Many can argue that people only copy if they like what the other person does. For example, if the other person buys a new shirt they like, they would want the same shirt and purchase it the next day. After all, copying is similar to how trends work.

However, many say people copy each other because the person who copies doesn’t like their own life or has their own interests. As a result, other people’s lives are intriguing and the copier views their way of living as an inspiration or goal to attain.

But it’s important to note that, although copying can be positive, it can also be negative.

Some people copy just because they want to compete with the other person.

They might steal the other person’s strategies and tweak them in a way to benefit their own goals. This is a common tactic among businesses and entrepreneurs, and it applies to real life as well.

Regardless if copying is positive or negative, there is one common goal among imitation.

When people copy someone else, they view the other person as a role model. They dwell on the other person’s qualities they wish they would have but don’t. So, in order to combat the feelings of emptiness, they copy others to feel worthy.

So, to those girls who copy me from the schoolyard to the workplace, I really want to tell you that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

If you think I have the life you want, you’re only looking at it from a two-dimensional perspective. You may think I’m successful because I have the jobs and hobbies you want, but, in reality, I’m not sure you want to live my lifestyle.

I live such a fast-paced life that is stressful in nature. After all, you do need some peace and time to yourself.

With that being said, I want to tell you that we all have our own goals in life. Thinking I have the ideal life doesn’t mean it is the ideal life. It may not be the best way to live according to your situation, and it may not be flexible enough.

We all have our own priorities, which means the way I live and the jobs I have are only the results of my situation. But your challenges are different from mine, which means there are better solutions that are more catered to you.

And, just like you, I have my own insecurities.

There are many things in the future I’m very stressed out about, including my academic and career life. Even if it seems like I have it together, I actually don’t and am just as confused as you are.

You never know what others are going through, especially if you only view one aspect of their life. However, it’s always important to be proud of your accomplishments.

I’m sure you have been awarded a few times, which others may not have. So, be sure to embrace those moments, because they are examples of challenges you overcame.

Sure, it’s great to take inspiration from others. But, in the end, you know yourself best. If someone seems to have a better life, that doesn’t mean they actually do.

After all, we all have that one person who we want to be, but they aren’t exactly a reflection of who we are.

Candice Zhang is a writer and frequent contributor to Unwritten whose bylines have been featured on Her Campus, The Strand, and others. She writes primarily about health and wellness, relationships, and current events.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.