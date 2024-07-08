6 Tiny Things To Do Today To Be In The Top 2% Of People

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the world is not predictable. There is no one place you can reliably settle and know with confidence that everything won’t go south at any point. This is especially the case in the now undeniably collapsing ‘West.’ This is not for everyone, but if you want long-term security, freedom, the option to live how you want, and your sanity intact, you're in the right place.

Advertisement

Here are 6 things to do to be in the top 2% of people:

1. Think mobile

Start getting comfortable with living more than ten miles from mom and dad. The planet is pretty spacious, and there are these cool things called planes and trains and stuff. You need to start wrapping your head around leaving, being footloose, flexible, and developing self-reliance. Something can break out anywhere at any time.

2. Live light

We live in an age that rewards those who don’t own a ton of stuff they have to keep lugging around. Think like Marie Kondo and drop anything that doesn’t spark joy. But more importantly, let go of unnecessary belongings so you can scram sharpish should you need to get out of dodge. You need to think like a soldier. If you need heavy stuff, at least know how to arrange for storage and lean towards leasing as much as you can. Everything I own fills two large bags.

Advertisement

3. Maintain a healthy mind

Nowhere is safe if you can’t manage your mind. This is solvable and learnable. It starts with physical fitness and sleep. Next, you need to master letting go of unhelpful thoughts, so you can power forward in bold action.

4. Create remote income

If you’re to live flexibly and not be tied to any one place, you need location-independent income streams. I’ve lived in several countries, maintained a remote income for the last 12 years, and loved every aspect of this freedom. This is becoming more possible with remote working for companies, but even that's too rigid. To rely on a single boss, who could drop you at any moment, over having multiple clients or customers is a far higher risk. Learn a skill you can do anywhere, like copywriting, sales, web design, life coaching, consulting, teaching workshops, editing, research, etc. Over time, you want to develop multiple streams for added security.

Advertisement

5. Live in multiple locations

Getting geographically ‘settled’ is a thing of the past if you’re a sane person at this age. We’re going through a paradigm shift in which being long-term bound to any one place puts you in a vulnerable position. I am a British national currently based with a ten-year residency in Poland, with plans to set up multiple residencies in places like Dubai, Asia, and Armenia in the coming years. No one place is safe.

Hodoimg / Shutterstock

6. Build an audience

One of the best advantages you can build in this age is an online following, ideally in the form of newsletter subscribers, which is something you fully own). These people will become clients, buy your products, provide reviews and feedback, give you a sofa to sleep on in a foreign land, mentor you, and collaborate on joint ventures.

Advertisement

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

Advertisement