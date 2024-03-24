Yeah, I see you, moping about with that scowl on your face. You’re worried about that bill you still haven’t paid. You’re feeling this weird sense of "meh" and wish you were back at the beach dribbling sandcastles. But what if it didn’t take much to turn things around for you today?

Here are 9 tiny behavior hacks that'll make you feel 10X better about yourself:

1. Activate your inner child.

Do it now. Little Bobby has been sitting in the dark corner of your mind for the last few months, bouncing a ball against the wall and waiting for your miserable butt to lighten up a bit. The playful spirit of children isn’t something to put away like old ski boots in the attic. It doesn’t mean playing the clown. It’s about approaching reality with a playful openness that keeps you creative and awake.

2. Buy a clean new shirt.

Yes, the seemingly superficial things make a difference. Treat yourself to something new, but don’t use shopping as a crutch. It’s about how your appearance affects your identity and subsequent mood. Take pride in the little things in general too. That extra five minutes spent ironing that disaster you call a pair of pants will help.

3. Take the tiniest step toward something you always wanted to do.

What was that cool dream you kept holding off? Now snap out of your crap, slap yourself in the face, and commit to one tiny step. Want to write that novel? Write a 100-word outline. See you at Barnes and Noble.

4. Write out a list of monster goals.

Few of us leave room in the day for dreaming. It’s all relative, so focus on the goals that feel like a major stretch for you. Not for Nice Nathan, or the do-gooder Nancy, but you. What goals verge on dreams that make your heart flutter? Dream daily, and you will live like few do.

5. Make someone smile.

Sound cheesy? Of course, it does. We don’t do this enough because ly takes courage and vulnerability to go out of our way to lift another human. We’re so busy making sure our hair looks right in our latest Insta-share we never stop to focus on improving someone else’s life. Do this, and feel your mood lift.

6. Plan an adventure.

Adventures are underrated for well-being. Introducing a bit of risk into your life will pep you up. You’re no longer "Dave from Accounts." You take on the titillating form of a modern explorer, up for the challenge. Even planning your trip will transport you to a new world.

7. Do a Power Pose.

Find a private place and strut about like a proud gladiator who just defeated a man-beast with two heads. Studies show that a power pose can raise testosterone by 20%. How we act feeds directly into our self-image, and this set of thoughts is significant enough to change our chemistry.

8. Go for a brisk walk or a jog.

Twenty minutes. I know, I know. Patrick the bulging fitness guru already told you. But it bears reminding because the simple stuff that people keep repeatedly does work. I always feel better after my thoughts have rearranged themselves post-walk.

9. Make fun of yourself.

Did it strike you that you’re uptight right now because you take yourself so seriously? You’re making an extra effort to look good. But that just makes you feel bad. Free people can make fun of themselves because they know "self" is an illusion anyway. When there’s nothing to protect, you have nothing to lose.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.