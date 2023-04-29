To My Inner Child: I Will Never Let Go Of You

By Haley Stern

Dear Inner Child,

Everyone always talks about how to embrace you, but no one ever talks about how you embrace me.

When I get caught up in the chaos of life, I tend to unconsciously burden you with my struggles. Still, you always show up with unconditional love and bravely carry the weight.

My dear inner child, you deserve more than just coping with things that are difficult. You are a beautiful part of me.

You deserve to experience the joyous, awe-inspiring aspects of life, not just the residue of my stress.

If I don’t nurture you, my life’s stresses seep to the depths of my consciousness, where you try to do right by me and by others, often at your own expense.

I’m deeply sorry that I spent so long unknowingly neglecting you. Your needs — to be seen and loved — are not too much and you are worthy of those needs being met.

You deserve to feel nothing but wonder as I wake up in the morning and nothing but peace as my head hits the pillow at night.

Today, I will begin extending my love right back to you, because you deserve it.

I often hear a voice within that feels that it’s dangerous to shine and I know that voice is yours. But if I could relay one message to you, my dear inner child, it would be that you are allowed to be yourself.

You, precious child, are all that’s genuine and true within me. Inner child, you hold an innocent essence that the world can never take away. You are magic.

I want you to know that you are allowed to exist within me.

My inner child, you are allowed to embody your truth and express it freely. You are allowed to make every moment full of joy, generosity, and creative curiosity.

My inner child, you deserve to breathe life in and approach it with vulnerability. You deserve to love as deeply as you feel.

You deserve to rest and let me bear the emotional weight that has burdened you for so long.

Inner child, you are allowed to illuminate the darkness with your radiant light. When you do, you’ll make such a profound impact.

I know that even the thought of making a difference scares you, but one day, you will see that it’s safe to share your voice.

Inner child, I know that you struggle with feeling like you’re allowed to do most things but, to be honest, I think the key is that I need to allow you to experience life.

So, this is my promise to you, my dear inner child. I’ll actively give you permission, in each and every moment to play, to laugh, to run, to rest, and to simply be.

I love you, and I always will.

Haley Stern is a business writer, podcast notes writer, and freelance copywriter. Her work has appeared on Thrive Global, Her Campus, The Mighty, The Panther, and others.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.