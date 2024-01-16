There’s always those people you randomly meet — whether it’s at a hole-in-the-wall bar, shopping at the grocery store, or briefly in a parking lot — that you just can’t stop thinking about. No matter how fleeting the interaction, their charisma lingers in your head long after they leave.

Colby Kultgen, a health and productivity writer, shared the five ways these charming people stay unforgettable, and tips that can transform you into the same.

Here are 5 timeless actions to take that make people remember you for the rest of their lives:

1. Be vulnerable.

Connecting with others is the beautiful and timeless pinnacle of our human existence, and vulnerability is exactly how we do it. Whether we’re being honest in our friendships, genuine in our relationships, or confident in our identities, vulnerability can help to foster these sought-after connections.

As difficult and scary as it can be, allowing yourself to show your true self — not a perfect, idealized version — makes you more likable and allows you the opportunity to grow and learn. According to Kultgen, "People are attracted to your flaws. They make you seem more relatable, honest, and real."

2. Ask good questions.

Asking questions is an integral part of many of our daily lives, from our relationships to our jobs. Knowing how to ask great questions can unlock a whole new world of opportunities and give you a chance to cultivate new growth and relationships.

Surprisingly, the secret to asking good questions is being a good listener, and knowing how to “ask questions the other person will enjoy answering”, according to author Dale Carnegie.

While this tip is sure to help you stand out in job interviews and within your career, it goes far beyond that. Using this advice in your relationships can help people to feel heard, ultimately connecting you both on a deeper level.

Kultgen gave this example: Rather than asking "How was your day?" ask "What's the best thing that happened today?"

3. Tell stories to connect with others.

Stories are the connections interwoven through generations and communities of people. While their power can be profound, their integration into our daily lives is just as important.

Kultgen says people are “hard-wired to connect with stories,” and suggests everyone take time to write down one noteworthy moment each day. By the end of the month, you’ll have a wealth of stories to share with your loved ones.

There's actually a scientific reason behind the power of storytelling. According to Uri Hasson, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Princeton University, "As you hear a story unfold, your brain waves actually start to synchronize with those of the storyteller," thus allowing you to connect further.

4. Be fully engaged when someone’s interacting with you.

Like every other tip Kultgen suggests, this one revolves around giving people the space and opportunity to be heard. When we’re engaged with people, we move from "communicating to connecting."

Photo: Oleksandr P / Pexels

Not only is it a sign of respect in many settings, but it can show the people you’re engaging with that you’re enthusiastic about their presence. Something as simple as eye contact and active listening can make someone feel more comfortable around you.

5. Go above and beyond.

“The difference between ordinary and extraordinary,” Kultgen says, “is just that little extra.”

Being kind enough to think about someone, even in the smallest of moments, can completely alter the way they view you. Handwritten notes, letters, quick check-in texts, and a home-cooked meal serve as small yet powerful gestures to the people around you.

So if you want to be remembered fondly, be selfless. Be giving, nurturing, and kind. Allowing other people to feel safe, comfortable, and heard is the key to being unforgettable.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture analysis and human interest stories.