Life can get difficult, and as a result, we might become tough on ourselves. However, constantly putting ourselves down can do a number on our self-esteem.

So, what are some things you need to hear that can be beneficial in the long run? Therapist Sam Dalton discusses the three things you need to hear to be a little kinder to yourself.

Three Things You Need To Hear From A Licensed Therapist

1. You’re doing better than you think you are.

As we go through life, it's common to feel like we're falling short. "This person is already married," you say frustratedly. "And this person already has their career started."

But comparison is the thief of joy and figuring out your life isn't always a walk in the park. It takes both time and patience to get the ball rolling.

If you struggle with this always talk to a loved one about your concerns. Sharing your troubles can help you see things from a different perspective, explains the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Use positive self-talk on yourself. Remind yourself that you're doing fine and that you're enough.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign writes, “Once you start telling yourself that you’re doing just fine, you might have more confidence or be able to overlook your mistakes.”

2. You don’t have to earn your rest.

I too struggle with the idea of feeling like I have to earn my rest. Pushing ourselves to the limit, we never allow our bodies to take a break.

But remember, only you and your body get to decide when it's time to rest, not external pressures./p>

As the National Institute of Mental Health highlights, self-care can lower stress, and risk of illness, and increase our energy.

If you struggle with self-care start by making sleep a priority. Stick to a strict schedule and reduce your light exposure before bed.

Also, engage in relaxing activities like meditation or deep breathing exercises, says the National Institute of Mental Health. It can help calm your mind before you sleep.

3. Give yourself credit for struggles you’ve overcome.

It's all too common to be self-critical, to the point where we overlook our successes. But looking back on our challenges can help us realize what we've overcome and just how much we've grown.

As Dalton puts it, "You’ve already gone through a lot. It deserves to be acknowledged and have space held for it.”

Our brains are hard-wired to respond positively to rewards, explains the University of Minnesota Extension. When we celebrate those small wins it can encourage our brain to accomplish larger goals.

Photo: Hasloo Group Production Studio via Canva

So, go ahead and give yourself credit and celebrate those wins, no matter how small they may seem.

By being kinder to yourself, you can learn to appreciate your journey more.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.