Most people are familiar with the concept of nesting during pregnancy, which is the instinctual tendency women have to get their home organized and well-prepared before welcoming a new baby.

By the time a woman enters her 40s or 50s, however, there's a good chance she'll be far more interested in cocooning, which looks more like wrapping yourself in a blanket of safety and comfort to protect yourself from the harsh realities of your daily life, with or without children. After spending so much of their lives putting everyone and everything else before themselves, entering a cocooning era is nothing short of transformative.

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Women tend to do these things no one else understands when they enter a cocooning stage of their lives

1. Slowing down enough to enjoy the little things

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Instead of operating under a false sense of urgency and rushing around to the next thing, then the next, and the next, women in this comforting stage of life slow down. They allow themselves to keep their calendars free and spend time alone doing nothing for anyone but themselves. They sit by open windows and appreciate alone time without constantly talking with their friends.

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As professor Jan Bonhoeffer, MD, explains, this kind of mindfulness is wildly calming, especially for someone who’s choosing what the next season of life will be like.

“It’s not about forcing stillness or emptying your mind like a meditation app might suggest. It’s about making yourself fully available with every cell of your body,” he adds. “When you drop your pre-sense of what’s coming, you stop living as a particle bound to the clock and start resonating as a wave — open, attuned, receptive.”

2. Closing the bedroom door and protecting their alone time

Especially for wives and mothers who’ve put so much energy into being there for other people and letting themselves be accessible all the time, a cocooning phase has to include solitude. The attitude they bring to this alone time shapes its character, but even just setting time aside with the intention of being truly alone can be an act of self-care in itself.

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To become the person you’re meant to be in the next phase of life, you first have to figure out what that means for you. That all starts with getting comfortable in your own company and letting yourself be the main character of your life again. Shut the bedroom door. Put the headphones on. Turn your phone on DND. Be truly present with yourself, without letting your mind skip to the next thing you have to do.

3. Taking baths for pure relaxation

We all know that for burnt-out women ready to finally feed into themselves, a bubble bath alone just isn’t going to cut it. But that doesn’t mean there’s not still something worth finding in the relaxation a warm bath at night can offer. In fact, as a 2018 study conducted in Japan found, warm baths are great for calming the nervous system, preparing the body for rest, and relieving stress.

Even if it’s just a 10-minute bubble bath with the only goal being relaxation, this comforting ritual is exactly what women in this phase of life need. They can relax knowing the only person they have to entertain and focus on is themselves.

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4. Being mindful during their nighttime routine

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Operating from a place of urgency doesn’t only apply to someone’s social calendar or workday. It’s what keeps people in fight-or-flight mode, even when they’re doing something as simple as brushing their teeth or getting ready for the day. They can’t stop themselves from rushing through everything, so they consistently miss out on the regulation and calm mindfulness provides.

Adding structured breathing rituals and mindfulness practices to a woman's nightly routine can bring a sense of calm. She may focus on showing herself intentional love while washing her face, or wear comfy pajamas and settle into bed, noticing how soft they feel against her skin.

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5. Daydreaming or journaling about her dream life

As neuroscientist James Doty explains, we have to first shift our subconscious minds before we can actually manifest the things we desire. One way women manifest and craft their future lives is by daydreaming. It might sound silly, but it’s powerful.

They write pages in their journal about how their future self walks through a basic Tuesday. They daydream about achieving future goals and what it feels like to live in that higher self’s life. Even if they do this during the sleepy moments right before falling asleep, they let themselves dream big and step into their dream life.

6. Getting picky about who they spend time with

Not everyone someone spends their time with is a classic energy vampire, but being picky about who you socialize with often becomes more important to women as they get older. Especially if friends tend to shift your opinions or push you into plans that feel draining, choosing to spend more time with people who empower you can be meaningful.

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Instead of wasting too much energy on socializing for the sake of it, women in this era choose carefully. They focus on what matters to them, especially what they need in the next phase of life. If that means canceling more plans and investing more into a specific relationship, they’ll do that.

7. Making their living spaces ambient and soft

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A comforting space can promote a calmer mind. That’s part of why cleaning rituals are a great reset and fresh start, because being in a home that’s not overstimulating or overwhelming does wonders for our nervous system.

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Whether it’s ambient lighting in their bedroom, a comfortable, safe place to relax, music playing on the TV, or cozy meals stocked in the fridge, focusing on a comforting environment makes the journey of self-awareness and transformation even more rewarding for these women.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.