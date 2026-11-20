When we’re young, we spend so much time worrying about things we shouldn’t. They feel like the most important things in the world when you’re living in the moment. When you look back on life, you rarely remember when you didn’t fit in or that rude thing someone said in the heat of the moment. That’s not to say words can’t hurt, but once you’re comfortable in your own skin, these things often matter less.

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Women who have matured past that point and live totally happy lives in their 40s and 50s have learned this lesson. They sometimes wish they had realized their mistakes sooner. They’d focus on ignoring what others think and making themselves happy.

Women who feel absolutely fulfilled when they hit their 40s and 50s wish they hadn’t spent time worrying about these things in their 20s

1. What other people think of them

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As we get older, other people’s opinions matter less. In our teens and 20s, we are focused on what other people think of us. Judgment can cut like a knife, so all we want to do is fit in, and most of us will do whatever it takes to do so. We’ll change our appearance or only do activities deemed cool by everyone else.

When we’re caught up in this lifestyle, we might think we’ll always feel this way, but researchers have found that women begin to lose that desire to fit in by the time they reach middle age. One survey of 1,000 women found that 77% of women over the age of 50 have stopped worrying as much as they once did about what other people think. Melissa Cohen, head of nutrition at Menospace, the company that commissioned the study, stated that, "With age often comes an understanding of who you are and what you want. This can give you a confidence in your decisions that you don’t always have when you are younger.”

2. Following every single trend we can grab onto

In my early 20s, I was terrified of standing out in a crowd. I was self-conscious and unsure of myself, so I thought that keeping up with each trend would help me blend in. As I got older, I realized that was silly. I pride myself on being unique and not doing what everyone else is just because it’s cool. Many older women have followed this same path, ditching the need to adhere to trendy fashion or social media trends in favor of staying true to themselves.

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A survey from Talk Research found that around the age of 40, people begin to feel out of touch with what’s considered trendy. By that point, they'd rather focus more on their own lives than on what everyone else is doing or wearing.

3. Comparing themselves to others

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We’ve all heard the saying that comparison is the thief of joy to the point that it sounds outdated, but it’s true. When you’re too busy picking yourself apart, you’re missing out on enjoying your life. Someone will always be more financially secure or fit beauty standards differently than you do. That doesn’t take away from your worth. It’s not easy, but once you master this mindset, it can boost your self-esteem.

In their 40s and 50s, women stop worrying about what others are doing and hone in on themselves. A study conducted by researchers from the department of psychology at the University of Bern found that our self-esteem rises with age. After 30, it trends upwards and then peaks at age 60.

“The trajectory is much more positive than previously thought,” Ulrich Orth, lead author of the study, told Psychology Today. “Most people experience positive changes in self-esteem as they go through life, and only in very old age does the trend reverse.”

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4. Putting everyone but themselves first

People-pleasing often starts early in life. We want to impress everyone around us, and the easiest way is to give them everything they want. Once this becomes natural to someone, they end up caring more about taking care of other people than themselves. While they make everyone else happy, they’re left as a shell of who they were.

Women often exhaust themselves for their families. While they may not regret the time they dedicate to their loved ones, they can look back and understand how it affected their mental health. They realize a little too late that they should have taken steps to benefit their mental health along the way. They know they were good parents, wives, or employees, but may have put themselves on the back burner a few too many times.

5. Justifying their actions to anyone

Most of us have a difficult time admitting that, sometimes, we do things because we want to. There’s too much pressure to justify our actions in order to please everyone around us. This is often a trauma response. We think we owe everyone an explanation of our every action, but that’s far from true. It takes a lot of work and experience to understand that, but as we get older, we hopefully see the truth.

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Marc David, MA, from the Institute of Psychology of Eating, says that women tend to stop seeking validation around 40. They’ve come to love themselves and their decisions, so they don’t need to explain themselves to anyone anymore.

6. Pretending to have a perfect life

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When I was younger, all I wanted was to portray myself as someone with the perfect life. That hasn’t changed for people in their 20s. A great example is influencers. Their lives seem perfect, but we have no idea what goes on when the camera stops rolling.

A survey of 1,324 people conducted by PsychTests found that younger people are more likely to be perfectionists because they want to come across as someone who has it all. The same survey also found that with age, that desire to seem perfect fades. Maturity helps people realize that no one is perfect, and there’s no use pretending to be something you’re not.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.