5 Things You Unknowingly Do Every Day That Can Affect Your Dementia Risk Later On

When we think of staying healthy, things like maintaining an ideal weight and strong muscles, a strong immune system, and a healthy heart come to mind. However, more widespread attention has been given to the connection between physical and mental health. People facing mood disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease (AD) are on the rise.

Research has shown 28.8% of the population will suffer from an anxiety-related disorder, and 16.5% of the population is likely to experience some form of depressive disorder in their lifetime. The Alzheimer's Association has found that one in nine people aged sixty-five and over has Alzheimer's Disease(AD). Even though some people may be at an increased risk for developing brain diseases, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is one of the best strategies for keeping the brain performing at its peak.

Here are five things you unknowingly do every day that can affect your dementia risk later on:

1. Are you eating a balanced, whole-food diet?

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A study helped explain how a diet high in plant foods like vegetables and fruits provides a wealth of vitamins and minerals required to manufacture neurotransmitters and phytochemicals that keep our cells strong and alert and protect our DNA and other cell structures from oxidative damage. Vegetables and fruits can also reduce or prevent inflammation, which is important for healthy brain function. To ensure you're getting a variety of phytochemicals, eat from the colors of the rainbow daily.

Protein, especially amino acids such as tryptophan and tyrosine, is necessary for building brain chemicals. It can be found in animal products such as meat, eggs, dairy products, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains. Lastly, include the right kinds of fats in your diet, such as saturated fats in butter and coconut oil, and monounsaturated fats in fatty fish, olive oil, avocados, walnuts, and hemp seeds. They are essential for maintaining healthy cell membranes that are vital to brain cell signaling.

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2. Are you keeping your gut healthy?

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Not only is it essential to keep our intestinal tracts healthy to encourage proper digestion, a healthy immune system, and strong metabolism, but the bidirectional communication between our guts and our brains influences our moods and ensures a healthy stress response. Research has suggested that people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), for example, often suffer from anxiety and mood swings. Healing their guts helps to alleviate these conditions.

Eat a balanced, whole-food diet with plenty of fiber and water to keep your gut healthy and running smoothly. Replenish your bacterial flora regularly by eating cultured foods like yogurt, kefir, fermented vegetables, raw sauerkraut, or kimchi.

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3. Are you cutting out sugar?

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In addition to acting as a source of empty calories, most sugars cause spikes in insulin that promote fat storage and can eventually lead to Type 2 Diabetes. Sugars also make the body work harder to maintain an alkaline pH, which can contribute to osteoporosis and disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Sugar also promotes inflammation and cardiovascular disease, accelerates the aging process, and causes swings in energy and mood, as well as irritability and depression. Stick with naturally sweetened fruits that provide fiber and nutrients to replace refined sugars. Naturally sweet root vegetables like sweet potatoes, onions, and beets also effectively replace sugar. Use spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger to help regulate blood sugar.

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4. Are you reducing your exposure to harmful chemicals?

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On any given day, we’re exposed to hundreds of toxins, including car exhaust, BPA from canned foods, bottled water, and cash register receipts. Unfortunately, pesticides and added chemicals in foods, as well as cleaning and personal care products, also add toxins to our lives. Studies have indicated that over time, they can accumulate in our fat cells, promote inflammation, and may play a role in obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Avoid canned or processed foods and bottled water to minimize your exposure to toxins. Purchase organic produce, meats, and dairy products whenever possible and move towards using more natural or organically made soaps, shampoos, moisturizers, and makeup.

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5. Are you getting regular exercise?

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The same benefits exercise provides to your body affect your brain. Increased insulin sensitivity, decreased inflammation, and increased oxygen sharpen our thinking, relieve stress, and improve our moods. In fact, Dr. John Ratey, author of Spark: The Revolutionary New Science Of Exercise And The Brain, suggested that, unlike anti-anxiety or anti-depressant medications, exercise naturally balances all of our brain chemicals and strengthens connections between brain cells.

Research has found that regular exercise encourages the hippocampus, a brain region involved in learning and memory, to produce new brain cells. Include at least thirty minutes of exercise daily, combining cardio work, resistance training, and stretching. Try yoga, Pilates, recreational sports, or take a walk. Even house or yard work will produce benefits. When combined with an active social life and additional stress-reducing techniques, these lifestyle habits will keep our brains healthy and functioning well into old age.

Linda DiBella, PhD, is a certified health coach and a certified practitioner with Got Pro Health. Nancy Lee Bentley is a dynamic holistic health expert, visionary thought leader, professional speaker, author, and coach.