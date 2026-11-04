5 Things Spiritually Gifted People Think Are Totally Normal But Actually Seem Odd To Everyone Else

Being spiritual means something different to everyone, but some people seem to have a more obviously deep connection to a force much larger than themselves. People with spiritual gifts are often empathic with other people or become more connected to nature. But while several experiences come quite naturally to them, many of the things they do on a regular basis would seem odd to people who aren't as in touch with the divine aspects of themselves and the Universe.

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5 odd things spiritually gifted people think are normal even if no one else does:

1. Being able to feel the actual energy in the room

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Have you ever walked into a room and things just feel off? You can’t really pinpoint what it is or what’s going on, but it just feels weird. Spiritually gifted people notice this kind of thing immediately because they're able to feel the energy.

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They pick up on emotions and tension easily and adjust to accommodate it. They may even be able to pick up on the intentions of the people they are with. There are people who may think that’s strange, but those with spiritual gifts know that being able to feel the vibe can save them a lot of time and energy.

2. They always trust their intuition

From time to time, we may get a weird feeling about a certain decision. It doesn’t happen all the time, but it could be a distinct feeling like an upset stomach or tightness in your chest. You may not know it at that moment, but that’s your intuition trying to tell you something.

Spiritually gifted people not only recognize their intuition, but they make sure to listen to it. No matter the situation or who is involved, if their gut is telling them something, they always trust it without thinking too much about it. Those who are gifted in this way know that their sixth sense will never mislead them.

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3. They experience vivid dreams

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Most of us have dreams during the night, even though many aren’t able to remember them once they wake up. While we don’t have many answers about dreams and why they happen, people who are spiritually attuned often have a unique type of vivid dream.

Spiritual people may experience such intense dreams that when they wake up in the morning, they’re able to recall several parts of what they dreamt about. They know what they were doing and remember if there were any other people there with them. They might also have the ability to realize they’re dreaming and control what happens as they dream it.

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4. People feel comfortable opening up to them right away

For most people, it's not often that random strangers or distant friends come up to you and start spilling their guts. But this may be a common experience for people who are spiritually special in some way.

They may be used to friends or strangers telling them about their lives without being asked. The person could be reaching out for advice or just wanting to talk about their problems. They feel drawn to the gifted person and feel as if they can trust them because they have a way of making anyone feel understood and safe enough to be transparent and vulnerable.

5. They have a deep sense of purpose

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Finding our purpose in life is a long journey for many people. There are people who figure it out early in life, and then there are those who find it later on.

People who are gifted in this way usually figure out their purpose early on. They know they are meant to do something more with their life. It could be diving deeper into spirituality or using your gifts to help other people. Exploring their purpose helps them grow and live a more fulfilling life.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.