Someone Who's Never Known True Happiness Usually Says 1 Of 5 Things When Good Things Finally Happen

A lot of people believe they're unlucky or that they can never catch a break.

Everything seems to go wrong, but they don't do anything to change their situation. For people who have never known genuine happiness, when good things do happen, they say things that express their utter disbelief.

Things unhappy people say when good things finally happen to them

1. 'Who, me?'

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If you find yourself constantly questioning if something good has happened for a reason, you might outright wonder, "who, me?" Maybe you're not used to people showing you love or plans going your way for once. It can feel shocking.

According to cognitive psychotherapist Niro Feliciano, people who struggle to practice acceptance may never feel happy. "Practicing acceptance in adverse circumstances is integral to coming to terms with difficult unexpected life events and moving through them. [People] who tend to fixate on asking 'why' questions have a harder time accessing acceptance," she said.

Asking yourself questions like "Why is this happening?" means you'll never find answers that will satisfy you. Instead, you'll continue to be unhappy.

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2. 'I didn't know this was possible'

People who have never known true happiness are almost guaranteed to be in disbelief when it seems like their luck is turning around. Maybe they find a $100 bill or land the job of their dreams after years of searching.

Unfortunately, these people will say things like "I didn't know this was possible" or "I'm blown away by how impossible this is." They aren't used to getting what they want, so it throws them for a loop.

3. 'Well, it won't last long anyways'

If you're not used to good things happening, you're not going to believe it will last. After all, their supposed good luck can only last for so long.

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If someone hurt you in the past but is making amends, they'll go back to how they used to be. If you landed a good job and get along with your boss, your co-workers will be insufferable. It's this kind of negative thinking these people get stuck in.

Therapist Amy Morin explained that beliefs like this hold us back. She said, "It's impossible to revel in your joy if you're waiting for the other shoe to drop... Waiting for something bad to happen is anxiety-provoking, yet many individuals fully expect something is going to rob them of their good fortune at any given second."

4. 'What's the catch?'

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When someone isn't used to anything good happening to them, when it does, they're looking for the catch. If their friend wants to run an errand for them, they're expecting that friend to want something in return. If somebody wants to take them on a date, they believe they don't have good intentions.

To them, nothing is ever as it seems to them, and they're constantly suspicious. But as wellness writer Crystal Raypole suggested, "It's natural to worry about bad things happening. When these worries start to take over, remind yourself (kindly) that spending too much time thinking about negative things can prevent you from enjoying the good things in life."

5. 'It's about time'

If unhappy people actually put the work in to figure out why they feel this way, they'll eventually see how deserving they are of joy. Maybe they're sick of comparing themselves to others and want to stop, or are accepting responsibility for their actions.

When that happens, they'll notice small changes, like the gorgeous world around them or how grateful they are for the people in their lives. But instead of changing their attitude, they'll say things like "it's about time," as if they've deserved this good thing without working for it.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.