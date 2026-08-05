People With Zero Self-Awareness Almost Always Complain About The Same 7 Things

People with a keen sense of self-awareness not only have a better understanding of who they are, but also typically feel happier and more confident.

That makes it easy to see why having no self-awareness at all would be tough. People in this situation frequently make some specific complaints that seem like they probably wouldn’t bother them if they got to know themselves better.

If someone has no self-awareness at all, they almost always complain about these specific things

1. Other people cause every problem they have

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Someone who’s self-aware would be able to acknowledge that they are capable of causing problems, and that thinking everyone else is the problem probably says more about them personally than the general population that they blame.

It makes sense that someone who isn’t self-aware would do the exact opposite. They always blame someone else when something goes wrong and refuse to take any accountability themselves. This is a trait that’s commonly seen in narcissists, which might make some of the people who make it a habit rethink their behavior.

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2. No one respects them

Another common complaint for the less self-aware among us is that they aren’t being treated the way they deserve. In an ideal world, everyone would treat each other with kindness because it’s the right thing to do, but we obviously don’t live in an ideal world. Instead, most people base how they treat others on how that person treats them.

This is where it becomes a problem for anyone who isn’t self-aware. They expect to be shown respect, but they don’t really pay attention to how they act. Even the most admirable person would have a hard time respecting someone who treats them like trash.

3. People don’t care about their intentions

It might be hard for anyone who doesn’t fit in the low self-awareness category to understand, but these folks often think they should be judged based on their intentions and not their actions. Maybe they embarrassed someone or hurt their feelings, but if they didn’t mean it, then it’s not a big deal.

Unfortunately for them, complaining about this is probably making them less happy than they could be otherwise. According to psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, LCSW, accepting responsibility for your actions creates a chain reaction that also helps you understand that you have the power to change.

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When people realize that, they feel way more confident and in control. But they’ll never get there if they spend all their time complaining about how others don’t appreciate their good intentions.

4. They feel misunderstood

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Research has shown that anyone who really feels like the people around them understand them will feel better physically and emotionally. Those who have zero self-awareness rarely feel this way, though, and they have no problem complaining about it.

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There are a lot of different factors that go into making people easier to understand, but communication might be the most important. Someone who’s able to examine their own behavior objectively can see there’s a communication problem on their end. Other people will just assume it’s something everyone else is doing wrong.

5. Everyone always overreacts

This complaint comes with a two-sided issue. On the one hand, perceived overreactions usually have an emotional trigger. So the person who is struggling with self-awareness won’t be able to see that something they said or did was hurtful, whether they meant it to be or not.

At the same time, that means that overreactions are incredibly personal and really have nothing to do with the other person. This will leave the one with no self-awareness thinking the response was some kind of criticism of them when it was completely unrelated.

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Either way, they won’t be able to recognize that people aren’t being too sensitive, or that they shouldn’t take everything personally.

6. No one follows the rules anymore

Most of us have come across someone who is a big rule enforcer before, but it takes a lot of self-awareness to remember that general social rules go both ways. Anyone who doesn’t have that will judge everyone else for breaking those rules without applying them to themselves.

It’s entitled people who think they should receive this kind of special treatment. It might not be fair to describe everyone without self-awareness this way, though. They might not even be able to understand their own behavior enough to know they’re acting entitled, which is an entirely different problem.

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7. Criticism is a personal attack

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Honestly, there are times when someone criticizes another person because they really do want to hurt them. But there’s also plenty of constructive criticism given out to help people do a better job in the future.

People with no self-awareness can’t really tell the difference. They don’t think there’s any way criticism could be meant to benefit them, or that someone would say such a thing without ill intent. Instead of becoming resilient enough to deal with it, they’ll let their complaints become their own kind of criticism.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.