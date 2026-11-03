People Who Are Truly Happy In Their 40s & Beyond Usually Stop Doing 3 Things The Older They Get

Turning 40 is a pivotal time in a person's life and can look different for everyone.

By this age, most people are settled and happier than they've ever been. They're not taking life so seriously, and stop doing things that hold them back from joy.

Truly happy people in their 40s stop doing these things the older they get

1. People-pleasing and trying to impress others

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Trying to impress people has always been a fool's errand, especially when someone tries to impress people that aren't impressed by them. As it turns out, pressuring yourself into being someone you're not is exhausting.

Happy people in their 40s and beyond understand that trying to appease everyone else takes a mental toll. But with age comes wisdom, and they don't feel the need to perform anymore. They know that everyone's life ebbs and flows through achievements and failures.

While it's normal to fear the judgment of others and want to be liked by them, it's exactly what causes anxiety. Once someone reaches their 40s, though, they've gotten more comfortable with allowing themselves to be seen, even if they'll be judged.

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People are going to think what they want, but it won't be the end of the world for happy folks. Instead, it's made them feel more free to do what they please, not trying harder to force the reactions they want.

2. Confusing 'more' with 'better'

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Having more in certain circumstances is absolutely a good thing, like knowledge or important resources. People don't usually complain about having a lot, but when someone hasn't yet realized how good they have it, they may associate "more" with "better."

For people over 40, they know the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Even if they have lots of commitments or responsibilities that seem like too much to handle, it's all about changing their mindset.

It's human nature to never be satisfied with having more, but these people understand that better is really just having the perfect amount. They don't need "more." As long as they have enough to be comfortable and not stressed out, it's what makes them truly happy.

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3. Living their life around what they can tolerate, not what they want

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Truly happy people in their 40s and older take a good, hard look at their lives and actively choose to accept what they want and remove what they don't. It's this intentionality they live by that sets them apart from everyone else and allows them to feel so much joy naturally.

Because they know what makes them happy, they're finding things that don't fit into their lives anymore and changing course. While some people tolerate the downsides of life and think it's just normal, happy people don't have time to waste.

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Allowing these things to continue is what makes life a drag. But instead of dwelling on it, they're in the mindset of always moving forward to bigger and better things.

According to psychology professor Margie E. Lachman, "It's important to choose a positive mindset. There's a lot of research... that shows that negative attitudes about aging are really harmful and negative attitudes about your ability to carry out your everyday tasks, thinking that all the changes that are associated with aging, it's all downhill, rather than focusing on all the positive things like gains in confidence, gains in self-esteem. Those things are really important to focus on."

Even though most people call this time in life a "midlife crisis," it's anything but. These people are prioritizing their own well-being, and that's a really good thing.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.