The people who are 'living their best life' tend to be the most miserable of us all. While they might think they're showing the best moments of their life, there are things people don't post online about when they're actually happy. It might sound weird, but the happiest people in the world aren't online that much to begin with.

Too busy with their job or their relationships, these people rarely post an update unless they are obligated to. From marriage posts to moving posts, they might show people a glimpse into their world. Yet for the most part, happy people avoid these 11 posts at all costs, as posting too much can have devastating impacts on anyone's mental health.

11 things people don't post online about when they're actually happy

1. Their relationship

The first thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is their relationship. Sorry to say, but couples who post the most about one another are often the ones who secretly despise each other.

Now, at the beginning of a relationship, it might be tempting to bombard people with cute selfies of yourselves as a happy couple. Sure, it might be annoying, but it's only natural that people want others to see how happy and content they are. However, surveys show that couples who post together the most tend to be the most unhappy. The researchers found that 42% of couples who posted one another three or more times a week were unhappy, compared to 12% who only post one another on their birthdays.

So, while couples might think they're being couple goals, in actuality, they're showing everyone just how unhappy they are in their relationship.

2. How at peace they feel

The transition from high school to college to working to marriage is a drastic one, to say the least. From terrible breakups to getting laid off, there are plenty of ways someone's peace can be disrupted along the way. That being said, a thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is how at peace they feel.

Sure, they might have healed from the trauma their ex left them with, however, there's a difference between healing and blasting their healing journey for everyone to see. People who are truly at peace don't feel the need to linger on the past. As a matter of fact, lingering too much can be a bad thing.

According to a study published in 2021, induced rumination leads to negative thinking, poorer problem-solving skills, and impaired interpersonal functioning. Even so, just because someone heals doesn't mean the past doesn't cross their mind from time to time. It's only natural, right? However, if someone is truly at peace, they know how to not let those thoughts linger and instead, do more productive things than spending a ten-page essay on how 'at peace' they truly are.

3. Their daily routine

Get-ready-with-me videos have taken TikTok by storm, and while it might sound strange, nowadays, vlogging and keeping people updated on your every move is the gift that keeps giving. That being said, it's equally true that a thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is their daily routine.

Now, if someone is doing it for content creation and building their social media platform, that's a different story. However, people who feel the need to tweet or post stories on their quick trips to Walmart or their coffee break at work are either extremely bored or aren't all that happy with their lives.

But truly happy people simply aren't online 24/7. According to a study published in Behaviour & Information Technology, simply spending thirty minutes less on social media leads to more happiness. So, while it might offend some people, the truth of the matter is that the fewer people most, the happier they are.

4. Their accomplishments in life

Listen, there's nothing wrong with wanting to let loved ones know just how much you've achieved. While it might be annoying for some, bragging about those big wins is natural for even the most composed person. That being said, there's a difference between keeping it between close loved ones and letting the whole world know.

Another thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is their accomplishments. Now, unless it's something seriously major, most people choose to keep those promotions or buying a bigger home under wraps. While it might be tempting to blast it for the whole world to see, it's equally true that there are some truly jealous people out there who will almost always find a way to ruin people's parade.

This is why it's better to keep most accomplishments under the radar. Psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., said, "We live in a highly competitive world, and we don’t want someone else to feel badly just because we’re feeling good."

She continued to say that while there's nothing wrong with celebrating, showing off is a completely different story as it can stir tensions and lead to negative emotions from coworkers and friends alike. So, even if it's tempting, don't cave in. Truly happy people don't care what others think and keep their accomplishments lowkey so others don't ruin it.

5. How proud they are of themselves

Most people would like to believe that they've grown a lot since high school or college. Now filled with a little more life experience, the average adult can safely say that they're somewhat proud of how much they've changed and what they've done with their lives.

That being said, a thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is how proud they are of themselves. Sure, they might think it, but most people who are truly proud of themselves don't feel the need to announce it to strangers. No longer caring about others and their opinions, the only person they look to for validation is themselves.

As the authors of a study published in 2017 noted, "For those with high need for approval, their self-esteem is correlated with how positively they believe others perceive them.”

So, if someone can't help but want to express their pride, don't be afraid to journal it instead. Take the need for validation off of social media and place it onto yourself.

6. 'Grateful for you' posts

There's possibly no greater annoyance than feeling pressured to post a 'grateful for you' post on every birthday and holiday. But like clockwork, most people feel overly pressured to post them as those around them fill their feed with shiny smiles and beautiful captions.

Despite that pressure, a thing people don't post online about when they're truly happy is a 'grateful for you' post. Sure, they might feel grateful towards their best friend or partner. However, there's no need to post that intimate message online for every judgmental aunt to see.

It's unfortunate, but many people have lost the ability to be truly authentic and intimate in exchange for a few likes on social media. And being authentic is extremely important, as a study published in 2014 found that being authentic leads to happiness. So, the next time someone posts a 'grateful for you' post, don't feel the need to post one back. Simply text the person and express those authentic feelings there.

7. Cryptic posts about how important it is to cut people off

Call it middle school behavior, but most people have gone through the phase of reposting or sharing cryptic posts about how important it is to cut people off. That being said, this is a stage in people's lives that tends to go away as they get older and realize that being shady never works out well for anyone involved.

With that in mind, just because most people grow out of this stage doesn't mean that's all people. And a thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is cryptic posts about how important it is to cut people off. Sorry to say this, but people who've truly grown don't waste their time on things like this. Rather than spending hours obsessing over people, they actively choose to cut them off and move on with their lives. Is it cold-hearted? Sure, but unlike everyone else, truly happy people understand that their peace of mind matters more than anything else.

According to coach Marty Nemko, Ph.D., "People with peace of mind make reasonable efforts to solve problems but accept what is beyond their control."

So, call the cold-hearted, by at the very least, they're sleeping better at night because of their nonchalant behavior.

8. New Year's resolutions

It should go without saying that most people don't follow through with their New Year's resolutions. As much as they harp about how committed they'll be at the gym or how healthy they'll eat, when the clock strikes 12:01 AM, these people are back to eating their favorite Doritos, which is more than okay.

That being said, a thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is their New Year's resolutions. It's okay to have goals, but it can be a recipe for disaster when posting that goal. Like it or not, most people aren't all that consistent with their goals and tend to slowly give up as the New Year unfolds.

According to Forbes, Dr. Michelle Rozen surveyed 1,000 people and found that only 6% followed through with their resolutions. So, while it's cool to share those aspirational goals, happy people don't allow themselves to feel pressured by other people's expectations and judgments. If they're going to commit to something, they'll keep it low-key and let their results speak for themselves.

9. Long captions

Life is exciting, and it's bound to come with its fair share of great surprises. Even so, a thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is long captions. It might be an unpopular opinion, but someone doesn't need to write an essay on how happy they are to be engaged or how exciting their new job opportunity is.

A simple sentence or two, or better yet, a heart emoji, is the best way to convey excitement without going overboard. It's unfortunate, but most people forget that this moment is for them, not for other people. So, while it might be tempting to play theatrics, the best way to keep peace is to keep it simple on social media.

10. Hangouts with friends

Understandably, people want to post their friends all over social media. In the heat of the moment, when everyone is having fun, it might be tempting to want to capture the moment and showcase just how social someone truly is. However, in the long run, it might just ruin those fun times, as most people are too busy capturing the money rather than living in it.

From needing to stop every few seconds to take a picture to sifting through a million photos to post the picture-perfect, it can be exhausting to keep up with the unrealistic standards of living a cool life. So, to avoid it, don't get caught up in posting; instead, learn to have fun and enjoy the moment.

11. Gym check-ins with motivational captions

Finally, the last thing people don't post online about when they're actually happy is gym check-ins with motivational captions. In the era of skinny, it seems everyone has committed to exercising and eating a bit healthier. And while this isn't a problematic thing, posting too many body check-ins can be a detrimental thing.

Whether people like it or not, their bodies are bound to change. From childbirth to simply growing older, they won't remain a size four for the rest of their life. This is why it's important to spend less time on gym check-ins and captions and more time on preaching body positivity, or even neutrality. After all, being grateful for what their body can do and spending less time on social media is the best way to survive the Ozempic era.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.