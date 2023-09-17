By Kelli Acciardo

We've all done it: snoozed so many times you're beyond late when you do finally drag yourself out of bed, and then all that's left to save you (time-wise) is a bottle of dry shampoo and a sugary breakfast bar. Nothing good ever comes of this routine.

So, in an effort to help you win 2023, we enlisted some of the top wellness pros in the industry to offer their sage advice. Better mornings are just around the corner, we promise.

Here are 13 things the happiest, healthiest women do every morning:

1. Start with a smile

"My intention for the entire day starts here," says Six Senses Zil Pasyon Spa & Wellness manager Gabriela Zoltakova. "While still in bed, I think of something that makes me smile (animal, person, positive situation, or a place) and hold that feeling, enjoying a wave of endorphins and serotonin rushing in. Being in a positive state has a significant impact on motivation, productivity, and well-being. Get those happy brain chemicals moving!"

2. Boost your caffeine fix

"I boost my rich dark coffee by adding a spoonful of cold-pressed coconut oil and a spoonful of honey," adds Zoltakova. "Both ingredients have been known to gently detox, speed up metabolism, and aid with digestion. Super delicious and energizing."

3. Breathe in fresh air

"Open your window (even in the Winter) and let the fresh air in the room while you do some gentle movements," says AQUA Studio founder Esther Gauthier.

"Rolling your wrists, ankles, hips, neck — a few Sun Salutations for the yogis — it's important to renew the air in your room and apartment. You can also do five-minute breathing exercises while sitting in your bed with your back against the wall, eyes closed. I really love the cardiac coherence breathing technique — it's super simple and super effective. Just a five-second inhale, five-second exhale, for five minutes. It's best to do this three times per day."

4. Do a digital detox

Another tip Gauthier swears by? When you wake up, do not pick up your phone to check messages. Leave this for later, she advises.

5. Enjoy a smoothie

"I drink herbal tea in the morning and make a smoothie in my Vitamix," says lifestyle expert and Schwinn brand ambassador Jeanette Zinno.

"My go-to recipe is 8 oz. of almond milk, flax seeds, pea protein powder, cocoa powder, cocoa nibs, raspberries or blueberries, avocado, and chia seeds. I used to only have coffee for breakfast, but having a shake keeps me focused and more efficient in the morning."

6. Set your alarm for the same time

"I also try to wake up at the same time every day if possible," adds Zinno. "This improves my sleep quality, which boosts my energy and keeps my circadian rhythm in check. If I went for a long bike ride or did Pilates the day before and am feeling sore, I'll stretch with TheraBands."

7. Wake up your feet

"Our feet are packed with sensory nerves, which not only impact our balance and posture but also our mental focus and acuity," says the creator of Catwalk Confidence, Dr. Splichal.

"Start your day with five minutes of fierce feet exercises including rolling your foot on a golf ball while brushing your teeth, followed by a quick yoga flow on a barefoot stimulating Naboso Yoga Mat. The golf ball and textured yoga mat is like reflexology for your feet."

8. Motivate while putting on makeup

Get pumped for your day with motivational audio books or videos on YouTube, advises Splichal.

"One of my favorite speakers (who makes me want to own the day) is Tony Robbins. I find him more energizing than pumped-up music as the words hit at what inspires success and drives productivity. Imagine what 10 minutes a day of motivational videos can do to your overall sense of purpose and vision."

9. Keep a gratitude journal

"Studies show that giving thanks makes you happier and healthier all around," says Dr. Emily Kiberd, founder of the Urban Wellness Clinic. "Whether you're thanking yourself, those around you, or the great divine, there are incredible benefits wrapped up in the simple act of writing down what you're grateful for."

10. Move toward the light

Expose yourself to natural light for 15 to 30 minutes when you get up," adds Dr. Kiberd.

"Sunlight hits the pineal gland in your brain, which lessens melatonin production and in turn makes you more alert. Indoor light isn't strong enough to trigger this response, but if it's dark or wintry when you rise, try a light therapy box."

11. Drink lemon water

"The quickest, simplest, and most affordable thing we can do in the morning is to drink lemon water," says Liana Werner-Gray, brand ambassador for Explore Cuisine.

"Just squeeze 1/2 a lemon into a cup of water to boost the immune system (thanks to vitamin C) and alkalize the body, which keeps it feeling energized and fresh in the morning. It's a powerful way to start the day!"

12. Give juicing a try

"Drink one fresh juice every single day to ensure you are getting all your nutrition needs met," suggests Werner-Gray.

"You could do a green juice (with cucumber, celery, kale, ginger, lemon, and apple) or a beet juice. This puts so many vitamins and minerals into the body that you can't help but immediately feel better. If you aren't able to make your own fresh juice or buy one, mix a teaspoon of dried greens powder into a cup of water."

13. Eat a healthy breakfast

Start each day with a breakfast packed with protein and fiber (try scrambled eggs with turkey sausage or 1/4 Greek yogurt with blueberries and nuts)," says Colette Heimowitz, Atkins VP of Nutrition Communication & Education. "There are several benefits, including [that] you eliminate spikes and slumps in your blood sugar and you can achieve weight-management goals when you consume fewer carbs and replace them with high-fiber carbohydrates, healthy fats, and adequate protein."

You can also try an on-the-go fiber fix like Munk Pack's oatmeal fruit squeezes. They're gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, high in fiber, and come in five delicious variates: Apple Quinoa Cinnamon, Maple Pear Quinoa, Blueberry Acai Flax, Raspberry Coconut, and Peach Chia Vanilla.

Kelli Acciardo is a writer AND editor whose reporting on travel, beauty, and food has appeared in Travel + Leisure, BRIDES, Women's Health, Marie Claire & more worthy outlets.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.