As a young adult, I can personally attest that younger generations are experiencing a completely different world than the one Baby Boomers grew up in. When Boomers were in their 20s, they were landing big jobs and buying even bigger homes, whereas Gen-Z is navigating continued economic instability, working hard just to stay afloat. It's just not the same.

10 things Gen-Z considers luxury items that Boomers see as standard:

1. Owning a home

Group4 Studio | Getty Images

According to the Berkeley Economic Review, Boomers came of age in an economic upswing. The housing market was actually affordable back then, which meant that 45% of Boomers bought their first home between 25 and 34 years old. In contrast, Gen-Z accounted for 6% of homes bought in 2022, a Redfin survey found. Gen-Z’s purchasing power is significantly lower than what Boomers had, making it impossible to ignore the stark gap in how each generation lives.

Advertisement

2. Having job stability

TONL | TONL Imagery

Boomers believe job stability is a bare minimum, but for Gen-Z, it’s a luxury that exists beyond their reach. Graduating from college guaranteed Boomers a well-paying job, complete with benefits, consistent promotions, and a pension. Their idea of success centered around company loyalty, but Gen-Z wasn’t awarded the same opportunities.

While Boomers saw steady employment as the bare minimum, Gen-Z is defined by an unrelenting sense of financial anxiety. The Ernst & Young LLP 2023 Gen-Z Segmentation Study found that 52% of Gen-Z are extremely worried about not having enough money, which has a direct impact on the way they work. 39% of Gen-Z supplement their primary source of income with a side hustle.

Advertisement

3. Buying basic groceries

SDI Productions | Getty Images

For Gen-Z, inexpensive groceries are a luxury item, but for Boomers, they’re a bare minimum. Gen-Z’s economic reality is bleak. They experience a lack of stability across every sector, from finding steady work to meeting their basic needs. According to an MX Technologies financial survey, 33% of Gen-Z worry about their ability to pay for everyday necessities.

Gen-Z’s acute financial anxiety can be attributed to many converging factors. Their economic reality is a perfect storm of wage stagnation, record-high housing costs, and rising food costs that show no sign of slowing down. For Gen-Z, buying a gallon of milk and a carton of eggs puts a serious strain on their wallets, which is something Boomers don’t experience.

Advertisement

4. Going out for a nice meal

filadendron | Getty Images

Inflation drove up the cost of living across America, and it hit the restaurant industry especially hard, the Consumer Price Index. In 2023, restaurant inflation exceeded the rate of inflation on groceries. People weren’t eating out as often, but when they did, they spent a significant amount of money.

Even though inflation seems to be leveling out, menu prices keep climbing. Restaurants have to cover increasing ingredient costs, along with higher wages for staff members and steep commercial rent. Even fast food restaurants aren’t immune to price hikes, which means grabbing a quick bite isn’t as cost-effective as it once was.

Advertisement

5. Having a gym membership

A's Images | Canva

Belonging to a gym is a bare minimum for Boomers, but it requires a level of disposable income Gen-Z doesn’t actually have access to. Gen-Z has less spending power than Boomers, but they don’t let limited funds stop them from sweating it out.

Gen-Z makes up for their lack of material wealth with ingenuity. They seek out alternatives to the gym that don’t break the bank. They follow fitness influencers on social media, harnessing their digital prowess to craft a highly personalized workout. They find free yoga classes online, so they can stretch out at home. A gym membership might be a luxury for Gen-Z, but gentle, nourishing movement is their birthright.

Advertisement

6. Putting money in a savings account

FatCamera | Canva

Gen-Z has yet to find themselves on solid economic footing. Making ends meet is their primary concern, so putting money into savings is a luxury they literally can’t afford.

According to a different MX Technologies financial survey, 48% of Gen-Z live paycheck to paycheck. Among the 40% of Gen-Z who actually have an emergency fund, 53% only have $1,000 or less stored away. Without a stable stream of income, it’s virtually impossible for Gen-Z to save. Without savings, it’s equally as impossible for them to build up wealth in the same way Boomers have.

Advertisement

7. Going to the dentist

Piksel | Getty Images

Basic dental care isn’t covered by health insurance, and the cost of a cleaning can be prohibitively expensive. Without insurance, the average cost of a dental cleaning is $104. Even though dentists recommend regular cleanings every six months, most people in the U.S. don’t have dental insurance, which means spending around $200 for a routine, preventive procedure, while a deep cleaning or oral surgery is even more expensive.

Advertisement

8. Affording therapy

Polina Zimmerman | Pexels

Boomers might not believe in therapy, but at least they can afford it. Gen-Z exists on the opposite side of the spectrum, reporting higher rates of anxiety and depression than older generations, research led by the University Hospital of Ulm in Germany found. They’re fully committed to doing the hard work of healing, but they can’t afford to access the professional support they need.

A survey by KFF with support from CNN found that 47% of Gen-Z young adults didn’t get mental health care, even though they needed it. They reported that high costs kept them from getting care. Gen-Z is doing everything in their power to advocate for themselves and reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health, but they also need tangible support.

Advertisement

9. Living without roommates

fizkes | Shutterstock

When Boomers were young, living without roommates was a post-college rite of passage, but for Gen-Z, living alone is an inaccessible luxury. Buying a home is out of the question for most of Gen-Z, but that doesn’t mean paying rent is easy for them, either. Researcher Vince Wang found that accessing affordable housing will continue to be a struggle, especially for people of color and lower-income households. “Across the income spectrum, the affordability crisis will get worse,” he explained.

This is supported by The Urban Institute, which found that economic and affordability constraints have forced younger generations to shift their living arrangements. More young adults live with their parents or with roommates than previous generations, which could negatively impact their futures.

Advertisement

11. Retiring by 70

EpicStockMedia | Canva

Gen-Z has decades to go until they hit retirement age, but that doesn't stop them from worrying about what’s to come. Their prospects for the future don’t seem especially promising, which is why actually being able to retire by 70 feels like a luxury that’s out of their reach.

Gen-Z isn’t able to save for retirement the same way Boomers have. An MX Technologies financial survey also found that only 13% of Gen-Z reported that they have a 401K. Boomers might not be ready to retire on an emotional level, but they’ll be able to provide for themselves after they make that transition. They won’t just survive, they’ll thrive, which is a true luxury for Gen-Z.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.