December 12 marks an important day for anyone trying to manifest their vision for a better, more fulfilling life. Because of the power of numerology, 12/12 is a portal to unlocking your manifestations. A spiritualist named Laurén Janelle explained why. “12/12 as an angel number is not just about new beginnings, which is represented by the one energy,” she said. “But the two energy, as well, is about harmony, balance, stability, being on the right path.”

As we’ve been stuck in Mercury retrograde, Laurén said that it would not be unlikely to “have felt confused vision or indecisiveness” as of late. But that’s all about to change. “This portal right before the full moon in Gemini is about to bring so much clarity,” she added. 12/12 can be a special day that brings you huge blessings, but you should only do these things if you’re absolutely sure you want your manifestations to come true.

Don’t do these 6 things during the 12/12 portal on December 12 unless you’re ready for your manifestations to come true:

1. Blow cinnamon outside your house

Karola G | Pexels

A manifestation expert named Michelle emphasized the importance of spreading cinnamon through the air around your house. This, she said, will help you “claim abundance.” Luckily, almost everyone has some extra cinnamon on hand that they could blow around their house.

It may sound surprising that something as simple as cinnamon can have such a big impact, but the spice has a long history of being used to attract prosperity and abundance. Writing for Sacred Plant Co., Maria Nguyen explained, “Cinnamon is a magnet for success and wealth, often used in financial spells and manifestation practices.” She recommended sprinkling some on your doorstep to attract greater wealth.

2. Sprinkle salt around your house

Similar to cinnamon, Michelle shared that salt can also have a useful effect. “Blow salt outside of your house to get rid of any negative energy, but also to purify the energy inside your house,” she stated. Such a common cooking ingredient that is used in almost every meal has powers beyond just making your food more flavorful.

Barbara Moore, the author of “Modern Guide to Energy Clearing,” said, “Salt’s association with cleanliness, protection, and purity probably comes from the fact that its mundane uses include purifying and preserving food. Magical or symbolic uses of an item often reflect the characteristics of that item’s everyday uses.” A little bit of salt can help both the inside and outside of your home.

3. Wear white or green

Yan Krukau | Pexels

Michelle’s final tip was to wear white or green on 12/12. This, she said, will “keep you protected and also to help you attract abundance during that entire day.” According to psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry, MSEd, color psychology says that white represents purity, power, and new beginnings. Meanwhile, “green conveys an image of health and vigor.”

Of course, one of the most common things that is associated with the color green is money. This is where the connection to abundance comes from. Wearing green invites and attracts a greater level of wealth and prosperity, which can be particularly helpful for manifestations.

4. Write down what you want

The owner of DeadNova Crystals insisted that you must write down what it is that you want if you want your manifestation to come through. “So this is a really good day to let go of things that no longer serve you and ask for the things you want,” she said. “If you want things to come to fruition, you have to write them down, you have to see them everyday, and you have to put in the work.”

According to Forbes contributor Mark Murphy, this all has to do with something called “encoding,” which is “the biological process by which the things we perceive travel to our brain’s hippocampus where they’re analyzed.” When things are analyzed in the hippocampus, our brain decides what to keep in our memory, meaning you’ll probably remember something better if you write it down.

5. Use crystals and sage

Alina Vilchenko | Pexels

Of course, as someone who sells crystals, the owner of DeadNova also recommended using crystals on this special day. Citrine is your best bet, she said. The Crystal Council noted, “Citrine is a master of one’s creativity center, which houses some of our strongest manifestative energies. This area has been known to be the key to not only unlocking our personal will but to also unlocking our truest desires.”

She also recommended “cleansing with Blue Sage and closing everything with Palo Santo.” Original Botanica confirmed that Blue Sage is commonly used “to cleanse and protect.” Similarly, Palo Santo Supply Co. said that Palo Santo has been used for centuries “for spiritual purification and energy cleansing.”

6. Repeat affirmations

Finally, 12/12 is the perfect day to repeat certain affirmations to really set the perfect circumstances for your manifestations to come to fruition. Laurén shared some examples of affirmations you can use that were specifically tailored for 12/12: “I am calling in the highest and best for me in this moment. Thank you, Universe, for revealing my path of least resistance. I trust that everything is working out in my favor. I have the abundance of clarity right now. I have the abundance of guidance and support from the Universe right now.”

She continued, “I know who the [expletive] I am right now, and that’s me receiving. I’m stepping into a higher timeline of more prosperity and flow. There are no obstacles in my way because I am infinitely blessed. My peace of mind is my prosperity. The Universe is blowing my mind with blessings. It’s so easy for me to receive, and I am so thankful.”

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.