Our pets are just a season of our lives, but to them, we're their entire world.

Ordinary moments feel powerful. Like dogs and humans, cats also have an episodic-like memory, according to a Behavioral Processes study, which allows them to recall details about what's important in their worlds.

Things cats who have been with their humans for more than 5 years remember most about them

1. The smell of their clothes and perfumes

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Cats can differentiate between their owner's scent and those of strangers, according to a study from Tokyo University of Agriculture. If their owner leaves a shirt lying on the ground or comes home from work, their cats can sense it's their owner before they even see them.

The more time cats spend with their owners, the stronger this relationship becomes. It's not just obvious signs of bonding and affection that grow with trust, but the memories that cats have tend to shape their behavior.

2. Their eating habits and what time they have dinner

As a study published in Animals explains, indoor cats who are close in proximity to their owners tend to have more predictable routines. Those routines are often influenced and shaped by what their owners make space for.

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If their owners pour out their food right after waking up, cats are probably waiting for them to open their eyes the second the alarm goes off. The crinkling of treat bags or other cues that suggest it's mealtime aren't lost on cats. You likely know this all too well if you have a clingy cat who follows your routine.

3. When they open their eyes to get up in the morning

A Catster article verified by veterinarian Dr. Marta Vidal-Abarca reveals that cats may be able to sense when their owners are about to wake up, usually by physical and physiological cues.

Humans don't always realize when their breathing patterns change or their heart beats faster. But cats notice and track it over time.

The patterns and routines their owners follow are stored in their memory, which is part of the reason why you may sense them hovering around your head or making direct eye contact when you finally wake up in the morning.

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4. The difference between their footsteps and someone else's

Cats have much better hearing than humans, which is how they can sense and recognize their owner's voice versus someone else's, according to an Animal Cognition study. Yes, they might choose to ignore it, but they have the auditory abilities to differentiate between them.

The same is true for other sounds their owners regularly make. They recognize their footsteps walking down the stairs and the sound the cabinet makes where the wet cans of food are stored.

Cats learn these auditory cues over the course of their time spent with their person, and it may even influence their behavior.

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5. Their emotional changes and what puts them in a bad mood

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Another Animals study found that being around and spending quality time with cats at home lowers an owner's emotional arousal state, regulating their nervous system. If a cat can sense when their owner is upset and learns that being around them soothes anxiety, their presence may actually be evidence of their powerful memory.

Through their tone of voice or emotional cues, cats can sense how their humans feel. And, luckily, they often know what makes their owners feel better, doing what they can to boost their mood when they're upset.

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6. The sound of their car alarm or lock

When you pull into the driveway and notice your cat popping up by the window, there's a reason. Because of their memory, they can pull this monumental moment into focus. They might not care about every car that passes by during the day, but when they hear your car's horn as you lock it, they're interested.

Cats have one of the broadest hearing ranges out of most mammals, so it's no surprise they can differentiate between the kinds of rumbles and car noises of their owners.

7. Their health and physical well-being

If their owner is sick, cats often know, sometimes even before their owner does. From a common cold to invisible illnesses, a cat's behavior changes could be a sign of something happening.

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"Illness can alter a person's body chemistry. In a way, [a cat's] sensitive olfactory system can detect the subtle chemical or hormonal changes experienced by their human,” veterinarian Dr. Emma Choi says. "Cats can sense indirect indicators such as the heart rate through auditory cues and the person's breathing pattern, as cats are known to be sensitive to subtle shifts in behavior."

8. What makes them afraid

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Many cats are naturally hypervigilant, constantly monitoring and reviewing their environments for signs of disruptions. Even when their owners are sleeping in bed at night, their cats are awake or taking note of little sounds and changes in their surroundings.

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According to a 2020 study, they're also sensitive to human emotional signals, especially in the owners they've grown to know and understand well. They can sense when something brings up anxiety in their owners, and may even remember when that trigger comes up again that it's something threatening.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.