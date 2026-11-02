Only People Who Have 6 Soft Life Skills Know How To Survive Even The Worst Situations

Soft skills are hard to quantify because they're non-technical attributes that make people better at interacting with others and living life.

While you can't prepare for every bad situation that could happen to you, you can work on these soft skills that make them easier to get through.

Soft life skills of people who know how to survive the hard times:

1. They are able to remain calm

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Being able to regulate your nervous system is a skill that many people spend their lifetimes trying to develop. Remaining calm is incredibly difficult in extremely stressful situations. Even our instincts can push us toward fighting or fleeing, two pretty extreme responses, right? But when we can take a breath, slow down, and get outside of our own immediate reactions, we are able to handle the situation much better.

Of course, remaining calm doesn't mean you never get upset or that you have to pretend everything is fine. It's about learning how to sit with those feelings without letting them completely take over. When things go wrong, being able to steady yourself and focus on what you can actually do is a pretty valuable skill to have.

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2. They don't let the fear of rejection get in the way

Rejection is never a good feeling. It's so uncomfortable that many people avoid situations that could involve even the tiniest possibility of being rejected. Whether it's applying for a new job or putting yourself out there socially, the fear of hearing no can keep us from doing things we genuinely want to do.

Not letting the fear of rejection get in the way opens up so many more opportunities for you. You're able to see more, do more, meet more people, and say yes to new experiences. But how does this actually help when you're going through a hard time?

Not letting rejection define your worth can help you develop a healthier sense of self-esteem. When you're not spending all your energy worrying about what other people think of you, you have more room to focus on the things that actually matter. You can ask for help without automatically assuming that being told no means you've failed.

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3. They are able to set boundaries for themselves

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Setting boundaries can sometimes prevent bad things from happening altogether. When you're able to communicate what you will and won't accept from other people, you're less likely to find yourself stuck in situations that leave you feeling uncomfortable or taken advantage of.

Instead of constantly second-guessing yourself or feeling guilty for disappointing someone, you should learn that it's okay to prioritize your own well-being. Not everyone is going to agree with your boundaries, and that's something you'll have to get comfortable with, too.

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When you have this skill, difficult situations can start to feel less like you're simply trying to survive and more like problems you have the ability to work through.

4. They have a high tolerance for uncertainty

Having a high tolerance for uncertainty might be one of the best ways to prepare yourself for the downs in life. Since we can't predict the future or know what's going to happen next, the only thing we can really do is learn how to be okay with the unknown. This means accepting that some uncertainty will always surround our choices, decisions, and even the things we think we have planned out.

Learning to tolerate uncertainty means understanding that you don't have to figure everything out right away. You can take things one step at a time without knowing exactly how everything will turn out. Rather than spending all your energy imagining every possible worst-case scenario, you can focus on what you know right now and what you can actually do about it.

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5. They can control their temper

Similar to remaining calm, being able to control your temper can prevent a lot of unnecessary stress in your life. When you're already dealing with a difficult situation, the last thing you need is to make it worse by overreacting. It's normal to get frustrated when things don't go your way, but how you respond to that frustration can make a big difference.

Think about how quickly a small disagreement can turn into a much bigger problem when someone loses their temper. A few angry words can hurt someone's feelings or create another issue that you now have to deal with. When you're able to recognize your anger before it takes over, you give yourself the chance to respond in a way that actually helps the situation.

6. They know when to walk away

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Lastly, people who know how to survive even the worst situations understand when it's time to walk away. Sometimes, we spend so much time trying to fix something that we forget we have the option to leave it behind.

Of course, walking away isn't always easy, especially when emotions are involved. It's about recognizing when continuing to fight for something is doing more harm than good. Knowing the difference can save you a lot of unnecessary pain and help you make room for something better.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.