Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers All Dress For Work In Completely Different Ways

Getting dressed for work used to be pretty simple. You either worked at a job that required a specific uniform, or you put on a suit, and that was that. Then casual Fridays came along, first in Hawaii in the 1950s and 60s, and then hitting the mainland in the 90s.

As that more laid-back vibe has continued to spread, especially with the rise of remote work, not everyone thinks it's necessarily a good thing. In particular, people's opinions about how we should all dress for work seem to fall along generational lines.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers all have entirely different ways of dressing for work.

Boomers are used to workplaces where dressing professionally meant looking polished and put-together.

Think tailored suits, pressed shirts, dress pants, and sensible shoes. Many think that the way you dress says something about how seriously you take your job.'

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Not every boomer expects employees to show up in formal business attire all the time, but they may be more likely to associate a neat appearance with competence and respect. Wearing jeans and sneakers to the office might feel a little too casual, especially in certain industries. When it comes to making a good impression, most prefer to play it safe with classic, professional clothing.

Gen X thinks it's still important to dress for the environment you work in.

Gen Xers grew up during a time when business casual was becoming increasingly popular. This means they can appreciate a polished appearance without feeling the need to wear a suit every single day. Their closet might include blazers, button-down shirts, blouses, and slacks, but not necessarily three-piece suits or ties.

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They might even make clothing decisions based on what was going on during a particular workday. Nice, crisp jeans could be perfectly fine for a regular day at the office, but a presentation or important meeting could call for something a little more put-together. They're not opposed to trends, but they still believe there's a time and place for certain outfits.

Millennials find a balance between comfort and professionalism when getting dressed for work.

This generation helped make business casual a daily workplace staple, so they tend to embrace a mix of traditional office wear with items that allow them to express their personal style. They might reach for stylish blazers and simple tops mixed in with more professional pants or shoes. Many workplaces prioritize results over appearances, giving them more freedom from dressing too formally.

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Millennials also see workplace fashion as an opportunity to show their creativity and personality. A colorful outfit or trendy accessories can fit right in at the office. They tend to follow the idea that you can look good and do your job well outside of a formal dress code.

Gen Z likes to adapt their work clothing to meet more modern standards.

Gen Zers bring a more relaxed and individualistic approach to workplace attire, with many viewing clothing as a form of self-expression. Depending on the job, trendy sneakers and casual fits can be totally acceptable. They're moving away from dressing the way previous generations did.

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Younger workers also place a high value on comfort and authenticity, questioning why specific clothes should be considered inappropriate if they don't interfere with the job. Traditional expectations around suits and dress suits feel outdated to them. They believe employees shouldn't have to sacrifice their personal style just to look a certain way.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.