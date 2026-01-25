Study Finds People Who Chose These 5 College Majors Have The Best Chance Of Getting A Job

The job market is tougher and more competitive than ever, but new research reveals the college majors that have the best chance of getting a job these days.

When you’re in the throes of a job search, it can feel like there is very little that is in your control. This can be particularly hard for recent graduates. Grace Zwemmer, an associate economist at Oxford Economics, said, “Unemployment is rising, and wage growth is declining for young adults, which could have a long-term scarring impact.”

One thing everyone can control, though, is the college major they choose. It might be time for students to start strategically picking a major that will make them more employable. National University analyzed data concerning 74 popular college degrees and determined which gave graduates the best chance of getting a job based on their unemployment, underemployment, and projected growth rates.

People who chose these 5 college majors have the best chance of getting a job:

1. Nursing

National University gave each major a score from 0 to 100 that signifies its job outlook based on those three factors. Nursing scored the highest at 79.11. With an unemployment rate of just 1.42% and a projected growth rate of 8%, it’s not surprising that the major scored so high. Nursing seems to be one of those careers that is in very high demand, making it a solid option.

According to the American Nurses Association, “Even in times of economic instability, nurses are always sought after, and there are few other jobs that can offer this level of reliability.” They also pointed out the higher wages nurses tend to enjoy and the fact that nurses are needed in all locations as other benefits of the career.

2. Mathematics

Mathematics came in second with a score of 77.66. This degree has an explosive growth rate of 12.9%, so there are plenty of opportunities opening up. Still, math is one of those degrees that feels a little bit abstract. What exactly can you do with a strong propensity for numbers and equations? Apparently quite a bit.

U.S. News and World Report said that just some of the jobs you could take on with a mathematics degree include actuary, statistician, project manager, and investment banking analyst. People tend to have a pretty narrow view of what math involves, but it’s actually a versatile subject that lends itself well to many different fields.

3. Computer science

Computer science got a score of 71.45. It actually tied mathematics for a projected growth rate of 12.9%. It’s not surprising that computer science is such a useful degree nowadays — pretty much every job anyone does in any industry requires a computer. There have to be people who work behind the scenes to keep that technology working.

Interestingly, computer science majors are far from limited to software development. Thomas Cortina, a professor and associate dean for undergraduate programs at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science, said, “Despite the … media attention on some of the issues in Silicon Valley, the job prospects are still strong for students. Students are looking more broadly at computing in various fields like engineering, finance, medicine, and health care in addition to the traditional tech industry positions that they normally look at.”

4. Civil engineering

Engineering has always seemed like a good job choice, so it’s no surprise that two different engineering degrees made the list. Civil engineering earned a score of 71.27 and has an unemployment rate of just 1.05%. Since all the different kinds of engineering can get confusing, this description from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is helpful: “Civil engineers plan, design, and supervise the construction and maintenance of building and infrastructure projects.”

Most people who major in civil engineering probably go into the degree with the plan of becoming civil engineers themselves, but the University of Georgia said that there are other engineering jobs that a civil engineering degree can make available to you. These include environmental engineer, wastewater engineer, and transportation engineer. There’s a lot you can do with this degree that some people may consider limiting.

5. Mechanical engineering

Mechanical engineering is another good option for a major. It got a score of 69.50 from National University, and its unemployment rate is low at 1.53%. U.S. News and World Report called this “one of the most versatile of engineering degrees.” With opportunities available in fields like aerospace and nuclear engineering, there’s hardly a limit on the things you can do with this degree.

Of course, technology is a big part of pretty much every job now, and mechanical engineering is no different. Steve Chisolm, the vice president and chief engineer for mechanical and structural engineering at Boeing, explained that engineers who can add in some technical expertise are virtually unstoppable. “The opportunities for a mechanical engineer who can combine the digital acumen with the foundational engineering knowledge are vast,” he said.

According to National University’s research, these are the college majors that “consistently offer low unemployment rates and strong growth potential. Students pursuing these programs benefit from high starting salaries, steady demand across industries, and long-term career security.” If you want to get into a field that has stable job opportunities that don’t look like they’re going away anytime soon, these majors are the place to start.

