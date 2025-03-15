Therapist Shares 2 Game-Changing Discoveries She’s Made About People Since Starting The Job

Therapy can help you navigate life’s struggles, heal, and grow. While your feelings are valid, some common beliefs about human psychology might not be as accurate as you think. Understanding the deeper truths of psychology could transform your perspective and guide you toward a more fulfilling life.

Marriage and family therapist Guru Benny took to TikTok to share two key insights she’s gained from working with clients — insights that have deepened her understanding of human psychology and how to truly connect with people. Her groundbreaking findings also offer valuable lessons for understanding yourself.

Advertisement

The 2 game-changing discoveries a therapist has uncovered about human behavior:

1. When people show you who they are, believe them

Benny shared her first major revelation that she came across as she conducted sessions with her patients, “When people show you who they are, they're not… kidding… believe them.” She explained that people don’t fake who they are forever. She went on to say that relationships are meant to reveal parts of ourselves that we may hide, and that’s why we’re drawn to certain people. These connections help us grow and evolve.

VGstockstudio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

She further explained that when we're truly connected or in love, we show our truest selves to those we care about. While people can change, when they reveal their true selves, it's important to believe them.

Author Natasha Khullar Relph, writing for Psychology Today, supported Benny’s argument while reflecting on writing one of her fiction novels. In it, she explained that her readers would often be surprised that one character wasn't who they initially thought. However, she emphasized that the truth wasn't a shocking twist; the character’s true nature was revealed right from the start, but readers still missed it.

Similarly, in life, people show their true selves early on, and deep down, we always know. We may ignore those instincts because we doubt ourselves. The key is to listen, trust, and believe.

Advertisement

2. Many people aren’t depressed — they just can’t name what they’re feeling

The second insight she discovered was that, as she puts it, “A lot of people aren't as depressed as they think. I've realized that they just don't really know what to call what it is they're going through.”

My Ocean Production | Shutterstock

Advertisement

She explained that sometimes people feel unmotivated or procrastinate and mistake it for depression, but it might not be. Often, people feel overwhelmed or unrecognized for their efforts. When people are praised for what they do, they feel better and are more likely to try again.

Even adults need validation, just like children do. If you keep procrastinating, you may stop trying, which can lead to feelings of depression. She explained that you're not depressed because you're stuck; you're stuck because you're depressed.

Eventually, the validation you’re seeking will come from doing the things you care about, even without external approval. By taking action, you validate and reaffirm yourself, which can encourage others to do the same.

Now that you know these game-changing discoveries about human psychology, it's time to put them into action. A shift in perspective can truly transform your life. It’s never too late to start — now, with a bit more discernment, you can make more informed decisions and create positive change.

Advertisement

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.