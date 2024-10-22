Therapist Explains The 2 Types Of Additional Support Neurodivergent Kids Need From Their Parents

Neurodivergent kids may need a bit more guidance from their parents.

Written on Oct 22, 2024

Mom supporting neurodivergent kid Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock
In today’s world, neurodivergence, the cognitive differences in how someone’s brain develops and processes information, has become increasingly recognized, allowing kids who think and learn differently to receive more personalized support. 

Stephanie Lindeman, a licensed therapist who specializes in attachment theory, highlighted in a TikTok the two specific types of support these kids need to truly thrive — and the consequences of not receiving this aid in childhood. 

The therapist explained the 2 types of additional support neurodivergent kids need from their parents:

Lindeman recently shared a video highlighting the link between emotional neglect wounds and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

@stephanne221 Replying to @Allie Reads emotional neglect wounds and ADHD have a special relationship! Lets unpack that ☕️ #emotions #emotionalneglect #healing #healingprocess #selfimprovement #adhd #chronicillness #trauma #cptsd #neglect #selfgrowth #childhoodtrauma #scarcitymindset #healingtrauma #neurodivergent #disabled #therapy #therapytok #therapistsontiktok #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Steph the Attachment Therapist

RELATED: The One Word You Must Remove From Your Vocabulary When Parenting Kids With ADHD

“Emotional needs are broken up into two categories,” she explained. Those categories are “emotional needs around nurturing and emotional needs around structure.”

1. Nurture-based

Some nurture-based emotional needs kids require from their parents include validation, reassurance, showing interest, attention, encouragement, praise, affection, and tolerance for mistakes.

2. Structure-based

Some structure-based emotional needs include adaptable rules, boundaries between parents and kids, consequences, role modeling, predictability, and check-ins. 

Lindeman explained that neurodivergent kids need extra support from parents in both of these categories, especially when it comes to their emotional needs surrounding structure and “executive functioning development,” which are the skills that help individuals focus, plan, and regulate their behavior.  The therapist provided some examples of this, such as frustration tolerance, task initiation, impulse control, and the ability to assess and prioritize tasks.

"The tricky part of this," Lindeman added, "is that basically any neurodivergent kid born before 2005 didn't get enough of both."

Lindeman highlighted a common mistake parents make with their neurodivergent kids.

She used the example of a parent telling their child to clean their room. A neurotypical kid will most likely be able to sort through their room accordingly, whereas “a neurodivergent kid is going to need some extra help.”

“[A neurodivergent kid] will pick up more sensory information than the neurotypical kid,” Lindeman explained. “Their brain’s going to have more information that is going to need to be sifted through, and to process, and more information that can distract them. They need help, they need a strategy … because they are more prone to having sensory overwhelm.”

She added that neurodivergent individuals often struggle to understand where to begin when it comes to tasks, be it cleaning their room or completing a work-related assignment. They can easily get “sucked into the details” of side projects, causing them to feel overwhelmed. 

@nikkipebbles Part 1: WHY we struggle with “simple” tasks. Struggling with tasks whether it be starting a project at work, cleaning, making an appointment and so on can feel SOOO OVERWHELMING. Brendan Mahan calls this the “wall of awful” and it represents the emotional impact of neurodivergence. Even if you aren’t neurodivergent, that feeling of overwhelm can stop you right in your tracks. Let’s break down WHY this happens and in part 2 I can break down HOW to can start to overcome this! #neurodivergent #goalsetting #tasks #adhd #anxiety #overwhelm #cleaninghacks #overwhelmedsoeasily ♬ original sound - Nikki Pebbles, M.S.

RELATED: Why People With ADHD Are So Prone To Black-And-White Thinking

This behavior begins in childhood, and if parents don't provide the nurture- and structure-based support neurodivergent kids need to navigate their differences, they’ll only struggle more in the long term.

“[Neurodivergent people] need support, and they didn’t get it,” she said. “Instead, they got a parent who’d come in and character assassinate them, call them lazy, or come up with these crazy theories like, ‘Oh, you didn’t actually want to clean your room, and you’re doing this to punish me as your parent.’”

This negative response to an overwhelmed and ashamed child needing some extra guidance leads to that child growing up and internalizing their struggles.

“What they got was a parent who attacked them," Lindeman said, "and then they grow up to adults who, when they go to start a task, and they’re struggling, and it’s not working, they then attack themselves.”

The way a parent responds to their child matters.

According to Lindeman, neurodivergent kids who didn’t receive the support they needed from their parents likely grew up with additional cognitive and emotional challenges in adulthood.

Because the parent wasn’t able to validate their child’s experience and approach it from a place of compassion, that child often adopts a negative self-image and self-worth, especially when it comes to completing tasks. These kids were essentially taught to be “their own worst enemy” and may come down on themselves when they experience challenges rather than following a strategy or formula that meets their needs.

@stephanne221 Replying to @Allie Reads part 2 is here!Folks with emotional neglect wounds are taught to neglect their own needs, and often internalize this. Folks who were in this environment and also have adhd were then taught to attack themselves for having needs surrounding their adhd, and then grew up into adults who attack themselves for having needs for support and learning around their adhd. The goal of this part 2 is to teach you how to start letting go of the self-attack and create a new way to relate to yourself, hopefully one that is rooted in compassion and kindness.I also want to note that the goal is not necessarily to completely get rid of this old, attacking way of relating to yourself, bc who knows! It may actually be helpful in certain contexts. The focus is instead on helping you have control over which “strategies” you are using to relate to yourself. Ones rooted in a trauma-response, and ones rooted in self-compassion.#adhd #disability #chronicillness #neurodivergent #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #therapy #therapytok #selflove #selfgrowth #selfimprovement #healing #healingprocess #healingjourney #relationships#emotionalneglect #emotions #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Steph the Attachment Therapist

Of course, it’s important to acknowledge that many of these parents were likely only doing the best with what they knew at the time, based on the generation they were raised in. 

Neurodivergence wasn’t a widely discussed topic decades ago, but as information surrounding cognitive function has become more accessible online, new parents have no excuse. They need to reform their techniques and break the cycle of emotional trauma and neglect to best benefit their children based on their unique needs.

As for the neurodivergent adults who are actively unlearning their self-loathing patterns, Lindeman offered advice in another video to help them “map out” their system of self-attack and identify the unhealthy strategies they may be resorting to so they can change them. 

RELATED: The Strange Hobby That Helps Me Regulate My Neurodiversity

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics. 