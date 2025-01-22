Growing up as an only child comes with its own unique set of experiences that shape how individuals behave, interact, and perceive the world around them. While these traits can be subtle, certain signs might give away someone’s solitary upbringing.

Based on insights from a Reddit thread, here are 10 of the most recognizable indicators that someone grew up without siblings.

10 telltale signs someone grew up as an only child:

1. They leave their Halloween candy in the kitchen

For many, Halloween means stashing candy away in a safe, secret spot to ensure it lasts longer. However, those who grew up as only children might not feel the need to hide their stash.

In fact, a dead giveaway can be their tendency to leave their candy out in plain sight — often just in the kitchen, where others might have access. Without siblings to fight over treats, there's a sense of security in having it accessible.

2. They're better communicators

One notable characteristic of only children is their ease in engaging with adults. Because they often spend more time with parents and adults during their formative years, they develop strong communication skills that are usually beyond their peers.

In fact, a study from 2020 confirmed that only children have an edge when it comes to chatting with adults, and researchers suspect it correlates with parents of only children having more money and more access to social and educational opportunities. In addition, these youngsters simply converse with adults more often than other kids.

Only children have the ability to hold their own in conversations with adults — whether it's with friends' parents, teachers, or colleagues. As one Reddit user noted, "They're great with other people's parents because they grew up chatting to adults."

3. Sharing can be a challenge

Reddit users specifically used a birthday cake example to describe this sign. When presented with a birthday cake to cut, an only child might struggle to divide it equally. They may not immediately recognize which slice is larger or be hesitant when determining the "right" piece.

This could be because, without siblings, there wasn't any practice in dividing and negotiating shared treats, making the process feel a bit awkward. While most people with siblings develop a sense of fairness in such situations, only children might not have the same instinct.

According to Parents, to combat the lack of sibling rivalry that teaches kids how to handle everything from losing in a board game to sharing toys, parents must fill that role by demonstration. They will eventually mimic the behavior and, in turn, learn the skill.

4. They struggle with conflict resolution

Many only children experience a unique dynamic when it comes to conflict. Without siblings around, they may not be exposed to everyday disagreements or squabbles that would teach them how to navigate minor conflicts.

As one Reddit user explained, "The struggle with conflict is either all or nothing... you’re only exposed to major disagreements and think all arguments go like that." This could make them more uncomfortable in situations that require compromising or resolving tension.

While a study from 2022 indicates that only children struggle more when navigating a competitive environment with peers, experts argue that parents who teach them how to handle minor conflicts similar to those that might arise with other children can combat that struggle.

5. They eat slowly

The only child tends to eat more slowly than their peers. Without the pressure of racing through meals to avoid sharing, they develop a more relaxed eating style.

Redditors highlighted how only children can savor their food, taking longer to finish a meal. In contrast, those who grew up with siblings might have learned to eat quickly, sometimes even protecting their plate from being snatched.

A 2021 study found that for only children, the absence of competition at the dinner table results in a leisurely, unhurried approach to eating.

6. They struggle with problem solving

The absence of siblings can lead to a lack of experience with rough play. Also called "roughhousing," rough play teaches kids a variety of skills, including problem-solving and self-awareness.

Some Reddit users shared stories of noticing how their only-child friends would avoid or be clumsy in situations involving playful wrestling or physical play, which many siblings naturally engage in.

Licensed therapist Kally Hartman told Parents, “Psychologically, rough play encourages healthy emotional expression.”

7. They prefer spending time with adults

Only children often gravitate toward adults for companionship, as they've spent much of their early years in adult-centric environments.

This tendency can carry over into adulthood, where they might find themselves relating better to older people than to peers. As one Reddit user noted, they had more fun talking with their teacher than with the kids in their class. The ability to converse comfortably with adults and express themselves clearly often marks only children as mature for their age.

According to Thriveworks, the tendency of only children to prefer to engage with adults is a generalized trend among kids without siblings. However, this shouldn't be assumed of all children in only-child homes. While they may be more likely to develop these personality traits, as with everything, each child is unique.

8. They don't announce when they leave a room

This might seem like a small quirk, but it’s a significant indicator of how someone grew up. Only children are used to having space to themselves, and as such, they may not feel the need to announce their comings and goings.

It's not uncommon for them to leave a room without saying anything simply because they didn't grow up in a dynamic where constant communication about movement was necessary. In contrast, those with siblings are often conditioned to announce when they're leaving, whether it’s to avoid confusion or to prevent unwanted interruptions.

9. They can be clingy

Only children sometimes exhibit extremes when it comes to relationships. On one hand, they may become very close to their parents or friends, seeking a connection they didn’t have with siblings. Stephanie Schwartz, PsyD, a clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute, explained, however, that this clingy stage is nothing to be concerned with as long as parents work to teach them safety and independence.

On the other hand, some only children become fiercely independent, having learned to do everything on their own from an early age. This balance — or lack thereof — can be a noticeable trait, as they may not have had siblings to negotiate dependence or interdependence.

10. They enjoy being alone

Only children often grow accustomed to spending time alone, as they don’t have siblings to hang out with. This early experience with solitude can make them more comfortable being by themselves in adulthood.

Whether it’s enjoying a quiet evening at home or working solo on a project, they are less likely to feel lonely when left alone. This sense of contentment with one's own company is a hallmark of the only-child experience.

While these signs are not universal, many of them resonate with those who grew up as only children. The dynamics of being the sole child in a household shape everything from conflict resolution to social interactions and even eating habits. Understanding these unique traits can give you insight into how only children approach the world and interact with others. Whether they're savoring their meals or engaging effortlessly with adults, their experiences often set them apart in the most endearing ways.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.