You Can Almost Always Tell How Happy A Couple Is By Their Sleep Position, Says Study

Although many of us may try to put it off or get by on as little as possible, a good night's sleep is vitally important to every person's health.

Your preferred sleeping position might not seem all that important, especially if you're one of those people who move around repeatedly during the night. But if you're in a relationship, your sleeping habits are actually a great way to gauge just how strong your relationship is.

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Research shows that couples who sleep closer to each other are happier than those who don't.

According to a study from the University of Hertfordshire, there's a direct correlation between physical and emotional intimacy. Scientists found that couples reported higher levels of happiness when they slept touching in some way.

94% of couples surveyed who touched while they slept said they felt happy in their relationship. Conversely, just 68% of the couples who didn't usually touch during sleep said the same. It sounds like being cuddle buddies has some major perks!

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The study also mentioned that couples who slept with less physical distance between them were also more satisfied with their relationships. 12% of the couples said they slept no more than an inch apart from each other, and 86% of them felt happy. Meanwhile, 2% of couples reported sleeping more than 30 inches apart, and just 66% said they were happy.

It makes sense that being distant in bed translates to dissatisfaction in your relationship. After all, your subconscious can sometimes let on more than you do.

The way you sleep is very telling because you don't really have any control over it.

A lot of people have some perfect position they have to twist themselves into before they feel like they can comfortably fall asleep, but your body just moves on its own during slumber, so you rarely wake up in the exact same spot. Relationship psychologist Corinne Sweet explained that this reveals a lot about different couples.

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"During sleep, you cannot fake your body language," she stated. "This is the time when you are honest, vulnerable, and your sleeping position can reveal a lot about your relationship."

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Our personalities also play an interesting role. She added, "Couples fall into habitual ways of sleeping together that suit their personalities and personal preferences. These are negotiated at the outset, so if something changes in how they sleep together, this can reflect a change in their relationship and cause concern for the other partner."

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Technically, you can really flop into bed any way you want, but some positions are more popular for couples than others, and they usually carry a deeper meaning too. For example, sleeping back-to-back indicates that a couple is close, while also understanding the importance of independence. Meanwhile, the spoon position is not only comfortable, but good for your health as well.

Many couples are choosing to prioritize health over closeness now.

If you're absorbing this information and thinking it doesn't apply to you and your partner at all, you're not alone. Data from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) showed that 31% of couples are choosing to sleep in separate beds, which is commonly referred to as a "sleep divorce."

Dr. Seema Khosla, an AASM spokesperson, explained, "As clinicians, we've seen our patients and their spouses become more intentional about their sleep environment as they try to improve their sleep health ... When our sleep is compromised due to a disruptive partner, resentment can grow. Poor sleep also leads to diminished empathy, patience, and understanding."

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So, even though couples who sleep close to each other are happy, there are some situations where it's beneficial not to be in the same bed. Factors like loud snoring from sleep apnea or vastly different schedules can mean a sleep divorce makes even more sense.

You and your partner might not sleep in a way that is considered typical, or even the best for relationship satisfaction, but that's OK. What's important is that it works for you and you're both happy with it.

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Cassandra Rose Guerrier is a freelance writer, teacher, and editor with a focus on entertainment and trending topics. Her bylines have appeared in the Huffington Post, AskMen, and Thought Catalog, among others.