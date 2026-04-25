Many of us find ourselves longing for those childhood days when we had no worries and could nap whenever we needed or wanted to take a break. Alas, those days are far behind us now, and our workplaces use our productivity to measure our worth. But even though it may seem counterintuitive, naps are actually a great way to improve your productivity.

Research has found that naps are an effective, practical way to reverse brain fog and improve mental performance. Napping helps boost focus and make the brain more productive, acting as a quick fix for tired brains. Mid-afternoon naps lasting 30 to 90 minutes are the best for brain health, improving memory, focus, and mental alertness, one study demonstrated.

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"Sleep not only rights the wrong of prolonged wakefulness but, at a neurocognitive level, it moves you beyond where you were before you took a nap," said Matthew Walker, assistant professor of psychology at UC Berkeley.

Here are 3 reasons a nap can reset your brain in ways sleep alone can’t, according to research:

1. Napping increases the amount of rest you get

Many of us struggle to complete work because we simply don’t get enough sleep. Naps are the best way to improve your energy levels, because they give your brain and body more rest, whether that’s in your own bed on your lunch break or behind your desk, whenever you can manage.

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If you’re extremely tired, you might find that a “coffee nap” — the practice of drinking a cup of coffee and napping for 30 minutes afterwards — will help you more than a nap or a caffeinated beverage alone. However, if you have energy to spare, remember that napping without caffeine is better for you in the long-term. Caffeine can be addictive, and research has shown it can cause withdrawal when you try to wean yourself off of it.

2. Naps refresh your brain

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When you have a headache or are struggling to focus on a task, naps can help you concentrate, stabilize your mood, and heal your mind. A happier you is a healthier you, so take naps, especially if you struggle with mental illness. Everyone else will appreciate your improved mood, too!

Research confirmed napping provides benefits for mental and physical health by helping align the body's natural circadian rhythms. A 60-minute nap acts as a refresh button and helps improve alertness and memory. If you increase your nap frequency and still find yourself mentally dragging during the day, ask a professional if you need to adjust your treatment plan.

3. Napping reduces your urge to snack

When we’re tired, studies have explained how we’re much more likely to crave foods that are high in carbohydrates, saturated fats, and sugar. These foods typically decrease your energy shortly after you eat them. Snacking before you nap can also decrease high-quality sleep. It also increases your risk of wakefulness, indigestion, and bladder and bowel urges during the night.

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If you can, try to eat immediately after you wake up and avoid snacking 3 to 4 hours before you go to sleep. With this knowledge in mind, your naps will restore you so much more quickly.

If you miss your childhood naps, now’s the perfect time to relive the good old days with some naps throughout the day. Napping benefits your brain and body in so many unexpected ways, so cozy up and catch some zzzz’s!

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Unwritten is a website covering self-care, health, wellness, and self-love.