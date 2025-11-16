You Can Tell A Lot About A Person Just By Looking At Their Toes, According To The Ancient Art Of Chinese Toe Reading

Our feet are a lot like our hands in that they have ten digits and can pick up stuff like pens or fallen candies we are too lazy to bend down and reach with our primary grabbers. They also help us walk to the refrigerator, and look excellent when their toes are buffed and polished. They are also ticklish. It stands to reason that they are also very good at kicking people who think that tickling them is a good idea.

Advertisement

In addition to these facts, a person's feet can actually tell you a lot about who they are. I don't mean that feet can speak (note: if you have talking feet, please contact me immediately). What feet can do is tell you a whole lot about an individual's personality. So if you're dating a new guy and you're considering him to be a potential life mate, look past his worn-out socks. His toes can tell you everything you need to know thanks to the ancient art of Chinese toe-reading.

You can tell a lot about a person, just by looking at their toes, according to Chinese toe-reading:

1. Big toe

If the big toe is longer than all your other toes, it means you are super creative and good at coming up with ideas fast! According to astrologer Aron Pandit, a longer big toe is also a sign of intellect and out-of-the-box thinking. He called them "innovators" because they thrive when tasked with solution-based thinking.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it can also mean that you have a hard time focusing, probably because your toes look so good. According to Astrogle, a long big toe means you are so used to seeing the big picture when it comes to problem-solving that when you need to focus on a specific issue, you can become distracted. That means it can be difficult at times to see a project through from beginning to end.

If your big toe is on the shorter side, according to Pandit, you're all about practicality. Opposite their longer big-toed peers, Pandit explained, these down-to-earth short-toed folks "are focused and pragmatic, thus properly geared to dealing with common day-to-day duties with great ease. They are easygoing and usually perform good work at practical jobs."

2. Second toe

If your second toe is longer than the rest of your toes, this means you've got mad leadership qualities! You are decisive and have a take-charge personality. Some people might describe these folks as "bossy," but I think they are just jealous (I definitely have a long second toe).

Advertisement

If you have a shorter second toe, Pandit said this means you're "laid-back." He also noted that you probably "prefer supporting roles rather than taking the lead. They are excellent team players and comfortable working alongside others." Astrogle clarified that this doesn't mean you're a pushover, however. You just "value harmony."

3. Third toe

The longer your third toe is, the more career-focused you are. Since third toes are not known for being super long, this is a notable trait. Outside of enjoying the challenge that often accompanies professional success, a long third toe indicates a person who also loves adventure.

If your third toe is shorter, like most people, you have a more relaxed outlook on life. You're the type of person who doesn't get bothered if plans change at the last minute and view each experience as its own unique adventure. You prefer a slow Saturday morning, sipping coffee and watching the birds, rather than a jam-packed day filled with activities.

Advertisement

4. Fourth toe

This is where I get messed with, where toe reading is concerned — if you've got a straight fourth toe, it means your family and your relationships are very important to you. If your toe, like mine, is curled, it means unhappiness in your familial relationships. You're a good listener, but you can't escape their problems. Nice work, stunted toe.

5. Baby toe

Here's the ultimate test for a would-be partner. If a person can wiggle their little toe independently from the rest, they are not to be trusted! Okay, that's a bit of an exaggeration. These toe wigglers are charming flirts, and according to Pandit, are "spontaneous, enjoy trying new things, and can easily adjust to varying circumstances. They are often lively and engaging communicators."

Non wigglers? Cautious, loyal, consistent, and reliable. They might not be as exciting and momentarily fun as their wiggly opposites, but they will always be stable. If having a family and a secure home are goals in life, definitely choose a non-wiggling baby-toed partner.

Advertisement

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.