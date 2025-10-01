At first glance, you may not think there's much difference between a right-handed person and a left-handed person, but research shows there are actually many significant, scientific differences between righties and lefties, each of which has its own advantages.

Prepare to discover some wonderfully weird reasons why right-handed partners might just have a few extra tricks up their sleeves. However, it's important to remember that the best relationships are built on genuine connection, shared values, and mutual respect.

Here are 6 magical traits most often found in right-handed people, according to research:

1. Right-handed people earn more money

Want to date a person who is doing well financially? According to a 2012 study, lefties tend to earn 10–12 percent less annually than right-handed people. This is partially due to them working in environments where physical labor is more required, so if higher earnings are more important to you, find a righty!

While individual success is more important than statistical averages, the data suggest that righties might face fewer occupational hurdles in hands-on fields. Of course, in today's digital workforce, your partner's ambition and skills matter far more than which hand they use.

2. They have a better memory

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

Would a person forgetting important dates or information really bug you? Fear not with a right-handed partner! Research suggests that right-handed individuals may have a slight edge when it comes to memory retention.

While both lefties and righties obviously have excellent memories in many cases, there are interesting patterns in how handedness correlates with different types of memory processing. This could mean your right-handed sweetheart might be more likely to remember your anniversary, that restaurant you mentioned wanting to try, or where you left your keys last Tuesday.

3. They're less frightened

If you want someone who will go downstairs with a baseball bat if something goes bump in the night, loving a rightie is another plus. Research has found that more lefties showed symptoms of PTSD after watching The Silence of the Lambs compared to their right-handed counterparts, and when asked to recall details of the film, the left-handed test subjects gave more disjointed accounts, which is a symptom of PTSD.

While we don't suggest you use horror movies as relationship tests, this research hints that your righty might possess a naturally steadier emotional compass. So when something goes bump in the night, they might indeed be the ones grabbing that baseball bat with confidence rather than cowering under the covers.

4. Righties are level-headed

When life gets stressful, having a level-headed partner can make all the difference. Ideally, you would date someone who is more chill, so you're not arguing with someone often, but research shows that lefties aren't really good at handling their anger.

This is because, in the brains of lefties, two hemispheres of the brain communicate more with each other, so they have more interaction with the parts that produce negative emotions. So if you're not into hot-headed people, go right!

5. They drink less

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Are you the type who'd rather stay home and eat junk food, than go out to bars and drink? This is another factor to consider since right-handed people drink less, according to this 2010 study.

The research found that left-handed individuals were more likely to be frequent drinkers compared to their right-handed counterparts. So if you're someone who prefers cozy movie nights with takeout over hitting the town for cocktails, a right-handed partner might naturally align with your ideal Friday night plans.

6. Right-handed people are less likely to have mental disorders

Ideally, we'd all like to find someone who is happy and healthy, but studies have found that left-handed people are more susceptible to mental illness, including schizophrenia, depression, and bipolar disorder. About 10% of the U.S. population is left-handed, and the research team found that 11% of those diagnosed with mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder are left-handed.

The authors of the 2013 study even said that “a striking 40% of those with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder are left-handed.” Do you disagree?

Nicole Weaver is a senior writer for Showbiz Cheat Sheet whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more.