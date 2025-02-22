14-Year-Old Girl Earned The Title Of Having The Best Handwriting In The World

Good penmanship is becoming a rarity in today's world. As pen to paper takes second fiddle to computer keyboards, the art of handwriting is becoming a thing of the past. For one teen girl, however, perfecting her penmanship became an art form.

At just 14 years old, Prakriti Malla of Nepal went viral when a photo of one of her 8th-grade school assignments was shared on X. Her handwriting was so spectacularly perfect that it earned her the title of "The Best Hand Writing in the World." Perhaps sharing her story will inspire other young people to follow suit.

Prakriti Malla, a native of Bhaktapur, Nepal, and at the time a student from the Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya School, became a local celebrity when her handwriting was named the best in the world when she was just 14 years old.

Prakiti's handwriting was a global sensation at the time, with people from all academic backgrounds praising her writing. D Prasanth Nair, the co-founder of ZingHR, shared Prakiti’s work on his social media post congratulating her on her amazing talent.

Prakriti Malla - a student in Nepal is thr girl recognized with the most beautiful handwriting in the world.

Amazing !



Rcvd from WA pic.twitter.com/RZHODnQsgm — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) December 29, 2022

The teen had remarkable penmanship even when she was 9-years-old.

Despite getting recognized for her handwriting when she was fourteen, Malla has always had spectacular handwriting since she was a child. Back in 2013, she received her first award of many for her handwriting skills. Nepali handwriting is one of the most precise in the world, and it uses scripts such as Nepal Lipi, Ranjana Lipi, and Devanagari. It developed from the Brahmic script around 1100 CE.

For Malla, her handwriting resembles something that was typed up by modern computers, a skill that she executes swiftly and with rarely any mistakes.

In recent years, she was honored by the United Arab Emirates after writing a letter in her impressive handwriting to the Embassy.

In 2023, Rajarshi Gurukul interviewed Malla on her show, the "Young Minds Podcast," where they discussed calligraphy, writing, her future, and her incredible handwriting, which was later recognized by the UAE embassy. In the interview, Prakriti said that receiving the award from the UAE was the “proudest moment of her life.”

The talented Nepali young girl Prakriti Malla,the awarded Best Hand Writing in the world has written a congratulation letter to the Leadership of UAE and its people on the occasion of the UAE 51 Spirit of the Union,and hand it over to the embassy during the ceremony #Nepal #UAE pic.twitter.com/1PsdOikqzf — UAE Embassy Nepal (@UAEEmbNepal) December 4, 2022

She also discussed how her support from her family, friends, and school teachers has helped her with her recent fame. She takes immense "pride" in her accomplishments at such a young age and looks forward to achieving more in the future. As for her future, Malla stated that it was “her dream to be a doctor, but due to health issues, she is looking towards the option of a CA (Chartered Accountant).”

Malla also gave writing tips during the interview, stating, “While you are practicing some different kinds of fonts, it may take some time for you to make pace, but if you keep practicing and make more time, it will become something you do more freely.” She continued by saying that “practice is the main key to achieving anything.”

Here's hoping Malla is still practicing her handwriting regularly so she can hold onto her title and inspire others to take up the art of penmanship before it completely disappears. Who knows ... letters could come back in style!

