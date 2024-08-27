Teachers Show What They Look Like Before And After The First Day Of School — ‘You Can See It In Their Eyes’

As exciting as the first day of school can be, it can be equally stressful and exhausting. Teachers know this all too well.

At one school, a group of teachers recorded themselves before and after their first day back at work — and their appearances tell us everything we need to know about how it went!

The teachers revealed how they looked before and after the first day of school, and there was a notable difference.

A group of school teachers from Arizona got together to record themselves before and after the first day of school in a hilarious yet painfully true depiction in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 10 million times.

The video started with Mrs. Baldwin, who looked optimistic and well-rested to kick off the school year as she stood in the middle of her classroom, with the desks set up and papers organized.

At the end of the day, we saw a much different Mrs. Baldwin. Seated with her hair tied up, she appeared much more exhausted than she did in the previous clip.

Next up was Mrs. Chapman, who looked eager to begin the day. Like Mrs. Baldwin, she looked a bit depleted after dismissal.

The rest of the teachers in the video followed a similar pattern. They appeared excited and energized before the day began and looked burned out and overheated by the time their shifts were over.

“You can see it in their eyes,” one TikTok user noted.

“Someone needs to go check on them,” another user commented.

Anyone who has ever worked in education knows how draining the first day back can be after a long summer — and for some, it doesn’t get much better after the first week.

According to a survey conducted by SleepJunkie, 76% of school teachers report that they are regularly exhausted, with elementary school teachers most likely to feel fatigued during a typical week.

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Teachers’ exhaustion can be pinned on a variety of factors, including lack of sleep from constantly having to bring their work home with them, lack of air conditioning in classrooms, being on their feet all day, and dealing with students who are just as exhausted as they are.

68% of teachers who participated in the study also claimed that they are overworked and expected to complete tasks far beyond their jobs' scope.

While much of the back-to-school focus centers around the students, we shouldn’t forget the teachers who make the transition from summer to schooltime feasible.

They are the backbone of our children's learning experiences and deserve more recognition, praise, and certainly rest than anyone.

So, while parents are taking their children out for their annual back-to-school dinner after the first day of school, reach out to all of the teachers in your life and congratulate them on making it through the first day.

Buy them flowers, treat them to their morning coffee, or just acknowledge and thank them for their hard work that is too often overlooked, especially during those first few weeks.

