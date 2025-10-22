Teacher Sounds The Alarm On New Way Students Are Cheating In Class — ‘Schools Need To Be Prepared’

A teacher posted on Reddit after discovering that her students had found a new way to use tech to cheat in the classroom. And while cheating is nothing new, advanced technology is making it almost too easy for them to get away with, and many teachers are none the wiser. She explained that students are using prescription Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and unless you look carefully for the camera, it's very hard to catch them.

Advertisement

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which launched in September 2025, can take photos and videos, make calls, play music, and, most recently, feature built-in AI capabilities. Basically, they are the perfect cheating tools disguised as necessities.

A teacher said 'Schools need to be prepared,' after catching students cheating using Meta glasses.

The teacher explained that at her school, students were caught using the devices to cheat. To address the issue, the students' parents were contacted, but that didn’t go smoothly. One parent argued that the glasses had prescription lenses, and for that reason, the student had the right to wear them.

Advertisement

BearFotos | Shutterstock

"So now," the teacher wrote, "administration decided the student can still wear the glasses." Her concern, she explained, was that kids would ask for the smart glasses this Christmas. "Schools need to be prepared," she added, noting that the way to tell these glasses apart is by the small camera lenses in the corners of the frame.

In the comments, one person added another important perspective: the privacy issues surrounding the glasses. "I literally have no idea why schools can't ban these when they’re worn in areas like bathrooms and locker rooms," they wrote. Many people agreed with this concern, as the comment received more than five thousand likes.

Advertisement

Cheating with Meta glasses is harder than it seems.

A safety concern does come into play when glasses can discreetly take pictures, but the Meta Ray-Ban glasses were designed with that in mind. When you take a picture, a white LED light blinks and a sound plays during capture. For video recordings, the LED light stays on throughout filming. This way, people can tell if they’re being filmed.

However, even with this safety feature, some people still complain that the flash on the photo is too quick and that you might not notice unless you are paying attention. The light can also be covered, and sadly, there are videos online showing how.

Now, when it comes to cheating, the teacher might be right, but she would need to explain the situation a bit better. To use the AI feature on Meta glasses, you need to speak. Technology is quite advanced, but it’s not like you can just look at a test and have all the answers appear in the lenses. Now, could you take video and photos of a test and spread them around to other students? Absolutely.

Advertisement

On its website, Meta specifically explained that “you can ask general questions and receive audio responses,” which would undoubtedly make using AI to get the answers difficult. What they can do, however, is both live stream during an exam and have a call during an exam, allowing students to discreetly get answers from outside sources, especially if they are wearing discreet earpods.

Look, kids are gonna cheat. It's what they do. This teacher is doing the right thing by raising the flag so other educators can be on the lookout. Sure, some students will get away with it, but if it's a known trick, at least it will be harder for them to accomplish.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.