Teacher Shares The 5 Things She’s Learned Never To Let Her Own Kids Do After Spending Time With Her Students

Teachers spend the majority of their time with kids, so they see a lot. They understand all of the up-and-coming trends, but they also know the pitfalls that come with growing up. They know that just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s good for you. And, honestly, as they watch other parents do their thing, they probably learn a lot of dos and don'ts when it comes to their own kids.

Advertisement

A high school biology teacher named Sage, who goes by @thesageteacher on TikTok, admitted that she doesn’t have kids of her own yet, but she spends all day around 14- and 15-year-olds. This has taught her some things she would never let her own kids do if she had them. She shared the things she’s learned not to let her own future kids do after interacting with her students in a video.

Here are 5 things a teacher has learned never to let her own kids do after spending time with her students:

1. Skip showering

With everything going on in a kid’s life and the life of their family as a whole, it’s understandable that time can feel like it’s in short supply, and some things simply fall on the back burner. Sage said that showering cannot be one of those things. “Kids smell, okay?” she said. “And it’s gross. Make sure your kids are at least bathing their body every single day, please.”

Advertisement

Zulfiska | Shutterstock

Everyone may have their own opinions on how often you should shower, but for kids who are going through puberty, dermatologist Anna Kirkorian, MD, says every day is best. She emphasized the importance of focusing on cleaning “stink zones,” like armpits and feet, every day to minimize body odor. Dr. Kirkorian pointed out that some kids may not be fully aware of the consequences of not bathing, so parents have to encourage them to do so and work with them.

When kids are growing up and moving through different stages in their lives, it’s especially important for them to shower daily. Body odor is a major issue that kids deal with, especially once they hit the teen years. Sage knows that showering daily is a must, and would make her own kids do so if she had any. This is good advice for any parent.

Advertisement

2. Have a Snapchat account

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms for kids today. According to Pew Research Center, 55% of teens use Snapchat. But, as Sage pointed out, it isn’t always safe. “Bad things happen on Snapchat, okay?” she said. “They don’t need a Snapchat. There is no reason why they need to be sending pictures that disappear. Just trust me on that.” In addition to the obvious reasons Snapchat could pose a threat, Sage said it’s also frequently used for cheating in the classroom.

Parents Magazine noted that users have to be at least 13 years old to make an account on the app. Of course, Snapchat doesn’t exactly check the age of everyone who signs up, so that leaves it largely up to the parents’ discretion. They also said that images can be easily screenshotted before they disappear, and not even the “screenshot alert” feature is perfect, so kids have to be mindful of what they share. Some teens just don’t have the capacity to think about it that way.

Snapchat can be fun for kids and their friends when used appropriately, but it’s really easy to run into any one of the many dangers the app poses. Thinking that your pictures go away forever after you send them can embolden kids and make them do things they normally wouldn’t. It’s important for parents to closely monitor their teens’ use of Snapchat, if they let them use the app at all.

Advertisement

3. Play video games during the week or before high school

Kaboompics.com | Pexels

This was a two-pronged issue for Sage. She couldn’t understand letting kids play video games during the school week at all, but she really couldn’t understand allowing them to do so before high school either. “There’s just no reason they need to be playing video games during the weekday,” she argued. “They just stay up late and don’t do their work. There’s no reason why they need to be playing video games before, like, high school age. It’s just not necessary.”

Some parents (and a fair number of kids) would likely argue that children who aren’t allowed to play video games are missing out. After all, with all of the advancements we have in technology, kids can now connect with their friends virtually and compete against them in online games. It could be said that it’s a social issue. WebMD did admit that video games can improve kids’ social skills. However, they also pointed out research demonstrating that video games could negatively impact sleep and lead to media addiction and even violence.

Advertisement

However, if playing video games is a problem, it’s a pretty big one. Pew Research Center reported that 85% of teens said they played video games, and 41% said it was a daily occurrence for them. WebMD emphasized that parents are in control and can talk about video games with their kids. But, like Sage, some may want their kids to avoid it more fully or altogether. There’s nothing wrong with that.

4. Take their phone to bed with them

Sage said this is a real problem for her students. “I have so many kids that come in and fall asleep in class, and I’m like, ‘What time did you go to bed last night?’” she said. “‘Oh, like 2:00 a.m.’ ‘What were you doing?’ ‘Scrolling on TikTok.’” She recommended leaving phones in the kitchen around 9:00 and then letting a kid grab it again when they wake up. “But you do not need to be in bed with your phone for any reason,” she said firmly.

Sage seems to be onto something here. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine ran a survey that concluded 93% of Gen Zers stayed up “past their bedtime” to check social media. The most likely way to do this is with one’s super-portable phone that can easily be taken to, or straight-up snuck into, bed. Teachers like Sage know this is negatively impacting kids’ ability to learn in school because of how tired they are.

Advertisement

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommended that you stop using electronics half an hour before you go to bed so you can sleep better. And, of course, they said that one of the most effective ways to stop using your phone in the middle of the night when you should be sleeping is to leave it in another room. Sage was right on point with this advice.

5. Drink energy drinks

Sage specified that she would most definitely not let her kids consume energy drinks in the morning, but said she doubted she would really let them have them at all. “There is no reason why I should have 12 15-year-olds coming into my class at 8:00 a.m. with a Celsius or a Monster or a Red Bull,” she stated. “It makes absolutely no sense to me.” Sage actually connected this back to some of her previous points, saying that if your kids feel like they need that much caffeine so early in the morning, it could be due to the fact that they are staying up all night on social media.

The CDC reported that 30 to 50% of adolescents regularly drink energy drinks, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says they shouldn’t have them at all. “In 2011, 1,499 adolescents aged 12 [to] 17 years went to the emergency room for an energy-drink-related emergency,” they added. Energy drinks can affect your blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing, which is especially dangerous in children.

Advertisement

Whether or not you let your kids have energy drinks is up to you, but Sage does have a point about consuming them first thing in the morning. It’s not the healthiest way to get your day started. Taking in that much caffeine, sugar, and stimulants so young can lead to addiction and dependence. It also teaches kids that there’s an easy fix when they want to stay up all night.

Kids are young and immature, so they’ll always be more likely to engage in risky behavior. Parents have a duty to step up and make sure their kids aren’t going overboard with whatever they’re doing and are staying safe. If parents want more insight into what might be helpful for their kids, they can always check in with good teachers, like Sage, who are ready and willing to offer advice.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.