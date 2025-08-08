New Teacher Asks What To Do After Receiving Concerning Warning From The Person Who Had The Job Before Her

Anyone going into the teaching profession deserves a round of applause because, let's face it, we're in an education crisis. Now, it seems, even teachers who have left the profession are sounding the alarm for new teachers, warning them about what they are walking into. Case in point: A new teacher turned to Reddit after receiving a concerning email from the person who held the job before her, warning her of the reality of the job she's about to start.

The first day at any job is undoubtedly stressful, but would you want to know, the day before starting, that everything about the administration and the running of the school itself was in shambles? Maybe you could brush it off as simply a disgruntled former employee, but in light of many teachers' experiences, this new teacher certainly isn't wrong to be concerned.

A new teacher got a warning email from the person who held the job before her.

The new teacher's friend was actually the person who reached out to Reddit, sharing the email that came from an anonymous sender using what appeared to be a randomly generated email address. “If you’re reading this,” the email began, “you’ve likely accepted a position I once held.” The former teacher went on to describe their experience as one defined by a lack of support, poor leadership, and unrealistic expectations. “Speaking up was often met with silence or dismissal,” they wrote.

The anonymous sender also warned the new teacher that boundaries were not respected, and teachers were expected to go above and beyond just to keep up with the overwhelming demands. “If things start to feel off,” they wrote, “trust your instincts.”

Next, the former teacher urged the new hire to document everything. They emphasized the importance of protecting her time, peace, and professionalism. “I hope your experience is better than mine,” they wrote, “but if it isn’t, don’t stay out of guilt.” The message ended with a P.S., advising the new teacher to record every private conversation she might have with the administration.

Teachers are struggling and leaving the profession as a result.

Becoming a teacher isn't for the faint of heart, and it never has been. It's a hard job, but the difficulties have only compounded in recent years. From shortages forcing current teachers to take on more work than they can handle, overcrowded classrooms, underfunding, stagnant salaries, and a lack of resources, becoming a teacher isn't exactly an attractive career option anymore. Even the summer's off can't make up for the burnout these educators are faced with.

A 2025 study out of the University of Missouri actually found that a whopping 78% of teachers have thought about quitting, and the more seasoned the teacher, the more likely they've considered it. The authors of the study went so far as to label teacher burnout a “major public health challenge confronting the education system, as teachers are essential individuals supporting children and youth in their formative years."

During a 2024 press conference addressing the burnout epidemic among educators, Elsa Batista, a world language teacher, told reporters, “Teaching has become mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausting.” She went on to say, “We are strong, resilient, and creative, but we need support, we need help in our classrooms. Right now, that’s not happening, and we cannot afford to lose more teachers.”

The California Teachers' Association recently released its 2025 State of California's Public Schools report, and the findings were bleak. Four in 10 teachers, that's nearly half, admitted they are considering leaving the profession in the next few years, and it's directly linked to finances. That's reflected in the fact that 84% said they can't afford to live near the schools where they work, and 81% said their salaries can't cover basic needs like groceries and childcare. These numbers aren't exclusive to California either.

Most people were impressed that the former teacher risked exposure to warn their replacement.

The comments on Reddit seemed to mostly be appreciative of the former teacher's email. "The old broom knows the corner," a user wrote. "Sounds like someone trying to help," another user added. "If I were that new teacher, I'd heed the warning, and be looking for my next landing spot ahead of time."

Others even thought about doing something similar. "I've wanted to do this before as a veteran teacher," one user wrote, "and I'm glad someone finally did." They then added that such issues can be real and common.

Other people seemed to be a bit more held back. "Don't tell anyone you got this email," a user wrote. "Don't respond to it." They added that the teacher should keep the advice in mind, but still give people a chance. They argued that perhaps the sender was the problem, but there's probably still some truth to what they said.

"Sounds like the job," one user wrote. "Protect yourself." They then added something important, which was cited in the P.S. of the message, "The recording part may not be legal; check into it." Can you secretly record a conversation you have with someone?"

It depends on the state. Some allow for one-party consent, while others require all-party consent. Both are self-explanatory. According to the Matthiesen Wickert & Lehrer law firm, 11 states require the consent of all parties involved before a conversation or phone call can be recorded. These states are California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Washington. So, if the teacher works in one of these states, recording a conversation with the administration is off the table.

The key takeaway is that this new teacher should view the email as advice while remaining excited about the job. After all, it's her first year of teaching. Maybe it will be a great experience. Maybe it won't. But she should keep an open mind while also heeding the advice of the veteran and the overall data concerning the state of education in the U.S. It would be ignorant not to.

