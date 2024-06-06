A mom was shocked after discovering that her teenage daughter's teacher had encouraged her and the rest of his students to go behind their parents' backs when it came to a certain movie they were supposed to watch in class.

In a TikTok video, a mom-of-four named Carey Mitch claimed that her teenage daughter went behind her back and forged her signature on a document, and not only did her teacher know about it, but she didn't try to stop it.

Advertisement

Her daughter's teacher let his students forge their parents' signatures so they could watch a true crime documentary in class.

"My daughter, who's 14, forged my name on the permission slip for school, and her teacher knew about it," Mitch admitted at the start of her video.

She explained that she didn't end up finding out about the entire thing until weeks after the permission slip had been forged and her daughter, along with the other teens in her class, had already begun watching the documentary.

Advertisement

Her daughter's teacher had wanted to show the class a true crime documentary, but the film had "graphic content," so the teacher decided to hand out permission slips to all of the students so they could get their parents' consent to watch the film. However, the same day that the teacher handed out all of the slips, all of the students chose to forge their parents' signatures instead of taking them home and just turned in the "signed" permission slips that same day.

There was absolutely no way that the teacher didn't know what was going on, considering all of the students had forged the signatures right there in the classroom at their desks. But instead of demanding that the students take them home and actually tell their parents, the teacher just accepted them.

The only reason Mitch ended up finding out about it was because her daughter had come to her a few weeks later and started talking about the documentary she'd watched in class. "She says, 'Oh, by the way, I signed your name because everybody else in class was doing it, and the teacher knew about it.'"

Mitch immediately began formulating a plan on how she could enact revenge on her daughter's teacher.

She was horrified and bewildered upon hearing that something like that was just allowed to happen under her daughter's teacher's supervision. So, Mitch concocted a way to get back at the teacher.

Advertisement

"My daughter goes to school the next day, and in front of the entire class, she says, 'My mom found out that I forged her name on that permission slip, and she said you need to be emailing the principal to cover your butt because she's on her way up to the school,'" Mitch said. Her daughter relayed that after saying that, the entire class went silent, and some students looked shocked while the teacher appeared visibly uncomfortable and afraid.

FatCamera / Canva Pro

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, Mitch explained the content of the documentary, which is called "Paradise Lost - Child Murders Of Robin Wood Hills," and one of the main themes in the film was little boys being murdered. The movie centers around the trials of the West Memphis Three, three teenage youths accused of the May 1993 murders and sexual mutilation of three prepubescent boys as a part of an alleged satanic ritual in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Apparently, the documentary does show genitals and other inappropriate content for a class full of 14-year-olds, and Mitch questioned her daughter on how the teacher was just aware that all of the students in his class forged their parents' signatures but was still fine with showing them the movie anyway.

"No, I did not care that my daughter signed my name to watch a true crime documentary. My daughter wants to go to school for criminal justice and forensic sciences, I don't care," Mitch declared. "However, I did want to play a prank on the teacher."

Advertisement

It's the principle of the entire matter that bothered Mitch. A teacher being in charge of a class full of students, shouldn't just allow them to completely disregard any parental authority for the sake of showing them a movie. While Mitch wasn't bothered by the entire debacle and had no qualms about her daughter watching the documentary, there would've definitely been other parents who might not have been so understanding.

At the end of the day, teachers are responsible for a classroom full of students during the school day, but parents are ultimately responsible for their children's upbringing and well-being. Allowing students to just ignore their parent's consent not only violates the trust between parents and teachers but also undermines the role of parents in being able to have a say in their minor children's media consumption.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.