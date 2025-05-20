Teacher Admits She's Leaving The Profession After 'Poor Experience' Of Trying To Teach Kids That Don't Want To Learn

Gen Z kids are growing up in a much different era of learning. Technology is more accessible and capable than ever before, and teachers are seeing shorter attention spans and increased behavioral issues in the classroom. One high school teacher has decided to leave the profession entirely because she said it's impossible to even teach students who aren't willing to learn.

There is a clear disconnect between teachers and the support and resources they are receiving both inside and outside of the school building. The desire to work in the field of education is at an all-time low, and teachers are feeling the effects.

One high school teacher took to social media to explain why she is choosing to leave the profession.

Hannah (@hannahmariaf) is a 10th-grade high school teacher in America, and she posted a video on TikTok detailing the reasons why she decided to quit her current teaching job and leave the profession altogether.

This woman teaches 10th grade high school in America



She’s leaving the profession. She says kids can no longer read proficiently, they won’t pay attention, won’t listen to authority, they don’t think the Declaration of Independence is important, they’re writing their papers with… pic.twitter.com/q4tM8eKZ9c — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 12, 2025

“It's just been a really poor experience," she stated on her private account. "This generation is really tough. And I will admit that I'm just not cut out for it. Anyone who starts now, and will be a teacher from here on out, with the generation that we're teaching right now. I commend you.”

X account @WallStreetApes reposted Hannah's video, and reactions were mixed. One user wrote that Hannah "should apply to a private school. She's in the profession for the right reason." Another user agreed that "It's a parent problem."

However, others were bashing Hannah for leaving. One user criticized, "Instead of quitting maybe she could do something about it?" A second user said, "lol so she's quitting? wow she cares so much lol."

The teacher's feelings are shared by many educators across the country.

The conditions in schools have become increasingly challenging for teachers, often affecting their mental and physical well-being and causing burnout. A nationally representative survey conducted in 2022 found that "fewer than one in five Americans would encourage a young person to become a K-12 teacher..." The participants cited barriers such as "low pay, lack of sufficient school resources, and a stressful work environment."

Teacher burnout is on the rise in America due to positions going unfilled and educators being forced to compensate for the lack of staff. Forty-four percent of American K-12 workers report feeling burnout "very often" or "always."

“Teaching has become mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausting,” said teacher Elsa Batista, speaking to reporters during a press conference with the Connecticut Education Association. “We are strong, resilient, and creative, but we need support, we need help in our classrooms. Right now, that’s not happening, and we cannot afford to lose more teachers.”

Some also argue that parents are failing to set kids up for success at school.

Hannah claimed in her video that kids can no longer read and write proficiently, won't pay attention or listen to authority, and don't care about learning.

The Nation's Report Card shows a continued decline in reading levels and claims that U.S. students are not back to pre-pandemic achievement levels. Many educators believe that parents aren't helping the situation by choosing not to discipline children and making excuses for them. They attribute bad behavior and short attention spans to a reliance on technology that starts in the home.

Overuse of technology is also to blame for decreasing attention spans. A psychological study found that "Prolonged exposure to screens profoundly affects the executive functions of a child, particularly concentration and focus."

Improving the educational experience for teachers and students at school is a major issue to be addressed, for the sake of both our futures and the futures of our children.

