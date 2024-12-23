Teacher Reassures Parents That She’s Grateful For All The Gifts She Receives Despite Other Educators' Complaints — ‘I Love It All!’

There’s a lot of discourse regarding what students and their parents should gift teachers for the holidays — or if they should gift them anything at all. Some teachers have shared exhaustive lists of items they definitely do not want this festive season.

However, one teacher on TikTok shared an opposing view — that any gift a teacher receives is perfectly fine and should be appreciated.

A teacher wants parents to know that she's grateful for all the gifts she receives despite other educators' complaints.

“Teachers, can y’all stop making videos to these parents talking about some, ‘We don’t want your students’ junk?” the Texas teacher and podcaster known on TikTok as @Ridgemont4sFinest implored.

Advertisement

She said that parents are taking these videos to heart, and as a result, "the gifts this year are looking a little eh.”

Advertisement

“One of the teachers got on [TikTok] and said, ‘Oh, we don’t want your plastic Starbucks cup with gift cards and Hershey Kisses and BIC Flair Pens and other junk for our desk. We don’t want that,’” she shared. "Baby, who is we? Don’t say that!"

She admitted that she wants the so-called "junk" and is disappointed that parents have listened to these videos.

“I want all of my stuff," she said. "Y’all better take them Danish butter cookies in the blue tin, and them red cardinal cherries, and y’all better be happy with them!"

“What [do] you mean you don’t need another Yeti cup with your name on it?” she asked, exasperated. “Baby, do you know how much … juice I go through in them Yeti cups?”

Advertisement

The teacher also addressed students and parents who felt like they didn’t have enough money to give a gift.

She insisted that it's the thought — not the price tag — that matters.

"Draw me a picture, write me a note, give me a little Hershey Kiss, and go sit down,” she said. “I love it all!”

She shared that last year, one of her students didn't have the money to spend on a gift, so she brought her stuff things out of her closet that she didn’t use anymore. Still, the teacher was appreciative.

Advertisement

"I just thought it was the sweetest thing,” she added. “So anyway, y’all stop telling these people that y’all don’t want their stuff. Stop calling it junk!"

AJR_photo | Shutterstock

Although many teachers on social media seem to disagree with this woman, those in her comments section were enthusiastic and supportive.

Advertisement

“We need more teachers like you,” one user insisted. “I was a front office assistant five years ago,” another commenter shared. “A student painted me rocks. Bet! ‘Cause guess who still has them? Me! On my front porch flower pot!”

Many teachers are not permitted to accept expensive gifts.

While some teachers insist they only want the most superior gifts and won’t accept any “junk” from students, costly gifts may present ethical concerns. Most public school educators cannot accept a gift that costs more than $50, although it varies from state to state.

Lauren Grace, a high school math teacher, recommends spending between $20-$30. Still, she reminded parents that gifts are optional and don't have to cost a thing.

Advertisement

"You should never feel obligated to spend money on a gift for your children's teachers," she wrote on her blog. "Something as simple as a kind note goes a very long way and is greatly appreciated. As a teacher myself, some of my favorite gifts were 'thank you' notes from caring students."

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.