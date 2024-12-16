Former Educator Shares The 3 Gifts Teachers Don't Want To Receive From Parents

With Christmas right around the corner, many parents are scrambling to find the perfect gift for their child's teacher. While not mandatory, holiday gifts are a thoughtful way to show that an educator that their hard work and dedication don't go unnoticed.

Yet, a former educator named Natalie revealed on TikTok that not all teacher gifts are created equal. According to her, there are some presents that parents should reconsider.

Here are 3 gifts teachers don't want to receive from parents:

1. Anything in a Victoria's Secret bag

"I don't care that you didn't get them underwear," Natalie clarified. She urged parents to avoid getting their kiddo's teachers anything from the popular lingerie brand.

"That lotion smells bad, and now you have a Victoria's Secret bag on your desk," she added. "It's just awkward."

2. An announced treat for the class

While it's great that parents want to bring in sweet treats, like cupcakes and cookies, during the holiday season, for some teachers, it's more of a hassle than a kind gesture. Natalie encouraged parents to ask their child's teacher's permission before bringing in any food or dessert.

"What it is for us is a giant sugar high from all of our kids and then their sugar crash," she insisted. "It's just way too much sugar, especially for little guys."

3. Unwanted advances.

Frankly, this one should go without saying. No one — especially your children's teachers — should receive unwanted romantic advances while on the job. It's awkward for everyone involved.

"I've had a few dads try to come on to me over the years and it is uncomfortable," Natalie admitted. "Remember, you've got the entire school year to work together. Maybe just go online and find someone."

When gifting teachers something for the holidays, parents should follow certain etiquette.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Lauren Grace, a high school math teacher and part-time crafter, explained that a gift for a teacher shouldn't be too expensive. It's more about the item than the price tag.

SpeedKingz | Shutterstock

"A good rule of thumb is to spend around $20-$30," Grace wrote on her company blog, a business that sells accessories for teachers. Many states have ethics codes that limit the cost of a gift that teachers are permitted to accept.

Maralee McKee, founder of The Etiquette School of America, also shared with USA Today that parents should choose meaningful gifts with the help of their children.

"Things like two tickets to a local museum or attraction, an upcoming play, or even two movie tickets and a concession stand gift card," McKee suggested. "These will leave a fantastic memory the teacher will always associate with your children and family."

Parents don't need to break the bank to show their kids' teachers that their hard work is appreciated. Even the simplest of gestures can show that gratitude.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.