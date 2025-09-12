4th-Grade Teacher Gets Her Students Ready For Class Each Day With Affirmation Chants Even You’ll Want To Join In On

Some kids love school, but for others, it’s not exactly their favorite thing. Getting those kids excited for class can be a tall order. One fourth-grade teacher, known simply as Miss D, thinks she has cracked the code to get students ready for school each day.

Miss D employs the use of affirmation “chants” to pump her students up. The chants are pretty sophisticated, set to background instrumental music and requiring participation from the students and Miss D herself. They’re more like songs, really. And, surely much to Miss D’s delight, they really do seem to get her students excited to learn.

4th-grade teacher Miss D has gone viral for her chants on TikTok.

She goes by the username @miss_d4thgrade on the video-sharing platform, where her most popular chant has racked up 15.6 million views and 2.8 million likes. “Our morning chant is NOT your morning chant!” she said in the video.

Miss D started the chant: “Who's ready to learn?” she asked. “I’m ready to learn!” they responded. After some repetition and a countdown from Miss D, the students continued, “I’m in fourth grade. I’m with Miss D. ‘Bout to learn some math and writing, a lot of reading, and some science.”

After declaring that their class is indeed where the function is, the students said, “It’s time to learn right now. Wake up, get to school, shut it down right now. We’re not playing around. We’re smart, ‘bout to show the entire town, and that’s real.”

Another one of Miss D’s now-famous “morning chants” also garnered millions of views on the app — 10.7 million to be exact. In that one, the students declared, “Turnt up with my classmates, turnt up with my friends. I put my best foot forward. I can do it. I know I can. Get my mind right so I can learn all that I need. I’m smarter than you think, just you wait and see.”

Miss D’s chants have left quite an impression on viewers.

The videos each have thousands of comments from interested and admiring TikTokers. “They’ll be mumbling this to themselves in their 20s,” one person said. Another added, “Chant so good, I’m ready to learn too.”

Miss D even caught the attention of the official account for TikTok. “The type of teacher you remember and visit years after graduating,” they said, with two sobbing emojis.

Miss D’s popularity is even going to create an extra stream of income for her. In another post, she shared that she had been getting a lot of messages from other teachers asking her if she could write a chant for their own class, which she will start doing upon request. “I always wanted to do this,” she said. “I just never had the opportunity.”

Miss D understands that students who are truly engaged in their work naturally perform better.

2018 research from Gallup found, “Engaged students are 2.5 times more likely to say that they get excellent grades and do well in school, and they are 4.5 times more likely to be hopeful about the future than their actively disengaged peers.” Gallup also found that students who “strongly agreed” with the statements “My school is committed to building the strengths of each student” and “I have at least one teacher who makes me excited about the future” actually had a 30 times greater likelihood of being engaged at school than students who “strongly disagreed.”

Max Fischer | Pexels

Miss D is that teacher for her students. She is not just an educator, but also a cheerleader, a support system, and a role model. Some kids don’t have an adult in their lives they can look up to who they know is behind them wholeheartedly, but Miss D is that person for her students. She is helping them to succeed, both now and in the future.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.