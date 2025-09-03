Teacher Reveals The Lunch Her Husband Packed For Her When She Forgot To Bring It Herself

There’s nothing sweeter than having someone pack your lunch. It makes you feel cared for, appreciated, and it even saves time. Whether it’s a parent or a loved one sending you off to school or work with food, it has a way of brightening your day.

Of course, good intentions don’t always come with great cooking skills. Sometimes the results are unintentionally hilarious. That’s what happened with a teacher named Kaitlyn, who shared a viral video with over 27 million views showing the lunch her husband put together for her.

A teacher unpacked the hilarious lunch her husband prepared for her.

“So I forgot my lunch today,” Kaitlyn said. “And I asked my husband to bring me lunch.” She then showed the packed lunch bag and unzipped it. First thing out is a bag of Milano cookies, but not just a couple. He packed her the whole cookie bag! Honestly, that is a good start because they taste great. Next up, she pulled out an almost empty bag of Dot’s Pretzels. This one is funny because the way she grabbed the bag made it clear there were maybe four pretzels left inside.

He did include an apple, so points for trying to keep it healthy. But then came an entire container of potato chips. At this point, you might be wondering if she is only getting snacks! So far, she has gotten cookies, pretzels, chips, and an apple.

The next thing she pulled out was another bag of cookies, as if the first one was not enough. Finally, she got to something that could count as a meal. It was a package of her two-day-old Chipotle leftovers. Waste not, want not!

And then came the grand finale, the cherry on top. Her husband packed a bag of dog food. Seriously. But it came with a note that said, “Because you’re my dawg!” He was clearly being playful and affectionate. Underneath, there was another note that said, “Please bring this back, the dogs are low on food.”

The husband did a great job.

Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

Before we get back to the packed lunch, let’s clear up something that might not have been obvious. The “dog” message wasn’t offensive and was meant as a joke. For those who don’t know, calling someone a “dawg" can actually be a way of saying they’re your good friend. Urban Dictionary defines it as meaning your best friend, someone you can lean on, or a close companion. This was simply a cute joke.

Throughout the video, we saw Kaitlyn laughing and having a good time, even though the food her husband packed might not have been the best. That reaction actually has a psychological explanation called effort justification. In simple terms, it means people tend to value something more when someone has invested time, energy, and emotional effort into it, even if the outcome is far from perfect. The idea is that the final product may have flaws, but because it was made with effort, the act itself is appreciated.

The takeaway is that the husband gave his wife a good laugh, and that is what really matters. Once heated up, the two-day-old Chipotle was probably just fine, and she could pair it with chips and enjoy two different kinds of cookies for dessert. In fact, she had more than enough cookies to share. At the end of the day, this is obviously a couple who is joyful, and that's all that matters in the end.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.