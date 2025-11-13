High School Teacher Gets Rid Of Traditional Classroom Rules And Offers His Students Something Even Better

High school is already a social minefield for teenagers, and the cherry on top is classroom rules and restrictions that can make them feel unmotivated. The basic rules, like no texting, no eating in class, and even rules that prohibit how they can dress and express themselves, can end up doing more harm than good, even if they're rooted in the right outcomes for students.

But one teacher decided to throw the traditional rulebook out the window and replace it with something he thinks actually does some good. In a post on X, high school teacher Monte Syrie explained that, instead of rules for his high school classes, he focuses on rights and responsibilities to ensure a respectful classroom.

A teacher gets rid of traditional classroom rules and offers his students something even better.

In Syrie's X post, he admitted that instead of rules, he's offering his students "Roles, Rights, Routines, and Responsibilities." Calling it "Project180," Syrie insisted that his students should have the right to feel safe and the right to learn.

Syrie takes the position that these kids are on the verge of adulthood and should be making more of their own decisions about their basic needs. That's why he gives his students the right to eat and drink in class, the right to ask as many questions as they want, the right to make mistakes without the fear they'll be reprimanded, and even the right to receive feedback as it pertains to their learning. As for responsibilities, Syrie made sure his students knew that, beyond just their rights and roles in the classroom, they also have responsibilities as members of their learning community.

Instead of Rules…



I offer Roles, Routines, Rights, and Responsibilities.



Here are the Rights and Responsibilities for our classroom community. #Project180 pic.twitter.com/7ET42VOzU3 — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) August 22, 2024

"I have a responsibility to get to class on time. I have a responsibility to know and honor the routines of this class. I have a responsibility to monitor my behavior," Syrie wrote out in a document for his students. "I have a responsibility to be a great listener. I have a responsibility to self-regulate my leaving the room."

At the bottom of the document, Syrie reminded his students of the consequences if they did not meet the obligations of their responsibilities, which included one or more reminders, then a conversation or two, parental contact, and then, if things weren't resolved, an office referral. However, Syrie insisted that he didn't think it would ever get to that last measure, seemingly having faith in his students being able to correct their mistakes and grow.

This teacher's Rights and Responsibilities allows his students independence and affirmation that they are being heard.

Daniel Hoz | Shutterstock

In the midst of a literacy crisis, AI concerns, and high school students struggling academically, more and more teachers should adopt the mindset that they're working with their students instead of against them. According to results from the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, high school seniors' average reading and math scores have dropped on the "nation’s report card," and the scores of students struggling the most have fallen to historic lows.

Sometimes students just need to have a sense of community in the classroom. They want to know that their teacher sees them as more than just a test score or a name on the attendance sheet. Syrie's new set of rules and responsibilities allows his students to manage themselves while also being held accountable, like adults.

It's a dynamic that many teenagers crave. They are on the cusp of adulthood after all. They are seeking that sense of independence, but they need a safe space to practice and make mistakes.

At the end of the day, Syrie's approach to classroom management shows that students don't need to be controlled; they just need to be trusted.

