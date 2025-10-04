Teacher Of 29 Years Admits This Year's Students Are Some Of The Most 'Disrespectful' He's Ever Had

In a post to the subreddit "r/confessions," a 29-year veteran teacher admitted that, throughout his career, he had never felt depleted by his own students until this recent school year. The high school educator claimed that this batch of ninth-grade students is probably some of the worst he's ever taught.

There's nothing easy about being a teacher, especially in today's digital world. Not only are teachers dealing with unsupportive parents, understaffed schools, shoestring budgets, and screen addicted students, but they are also overworked and underpaid.

A veteran teacher said that this year's students are some of the most 'disrespectful' he's ever had.

"I have been a teacher for 29 years. During that time, I have had good classes of students and not-so-good classes of students. NEVER in my life have I experienced the level of frustration that I am experiencing with this year's 9th graders," he began in his Reddit post.

He explained that there are still some students in his class who don't give him a hard time and genuinely enjoy learning. But when looking at his students as a whole, he noticed that the level of disrespect alongside the inability to stay focused and get their tasks done is much worse than it's ever been for him. He admitted that his patience is at an all-time low when it comes to trying to get his students back on track when they clearly have zero respect for him.

He even went so far as to say that this might be his last year teaching if this attitude from his students continues. As drastic as that sounds, many teachers have truly hit their breaking point. While many educators have decided to stay in their profession, it doesn't mean their mental and emotional well-being isn't being called into question.

Teacher burnout is becoming a serious concern in the profession.

According to a new survey from the RAND Corporation, the share of teachers who intended to leave their jobs fell to 16% in 2025 from 22% in 2024. But teachers are still reporting high levels of stress. The decrease in teachers quitting is likely because the job market is so volatile right now. There are no jobs for educators to transition to, especially if they are looking to branch out into a new career.

In 2025, 62% of teachers reported frequent job-related stress, compared to 33% of similar working adults. The RAND survey also found that the number of teachers reporting "frequent" job-related stress in 2025 was similar to levels reported in 2024 and 2023. About 21% of teachers have found it difficult to cope with job-related stress. The survey found that this number was significantly higher than that of other working adults in different fields.

When asked about the cause of their stress, approximately 52% reported that their stress stemmed from managing student behavior. Low pay was also a reason, cited by at least 39% of teachers. Some other factors included: preparing students for state standardized tests, working outside contract hours, and even supporting students’ mental health and well-being.

Teachers need better pay and more support to do their jobs effectively.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, over the last 3 decades, teacher salaries have stagnated to the point that inflation-adjusted weekly wages for teachers declined by $46.39 but increased by $220.46 for other college graduates. Basically, teachers are losing money by going into the profession.

How exactly are you supposed to combat a teacher shortage if there is no incentive to become a teacher? When there aren't enough teachers, class sizes increase, and student behavior problems become more prevalent. Teachers need support. They need better pay and more teachers to lighten the load.

Teachers feel as though they are hanging on by a thread. Their responsibilities are endless, and the last thing teachers should have to worry about is feeling as if their own students are against them.

