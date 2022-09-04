10 Sweet Gestures That Make You Irresistible To Men

Do you wonder why some women always have hot, smart, adorable boyfriends while others stay single? Those lucky ladies aren’t the prettiest or smartest women we know. But they do have a certain something that attracts men.

Here are 10 things you can do right away that will make you irresistible:

1. Light up the room with your smile.

The more you smile, the more he’ll like you. Give it a try!

2. Flatter him (sincerely).

If you like something about him, tell him. Men love compliments and feel more confident when they know you like them.

3. Break the touch barrier.

A small touch will tell him that you are attracted to him. Touch his arm or lean against him slightly to break the touch barrier. That’s a signal that you’re interested, and he’ll respond to it immediately.

4. Greet him warmly.

When you meet him for the first time, give him a big hug and tell him you’ve been looking forward to meeting him. Make him feel liked immediately — he’ll love the way it feels.

5. Be playful.

Stop being so serious on your dates. Be playful, and silly, and have fun. Men love being around women who are having a good time.

6. Keep it positive.

Steer conversation to positive topics only (not your annoying boss, annoying neighbor, or general life frustrations).

Advertisement Feeling stressed? You are not alone. Nearly 3 Million others have sought out online therapy with BetterHelp. Sign up and get 15% off.

7. Don’t mention other men.

Don’t mention your ex or tell him how many dates you’ve been on. Make him feel like he’s the only guy in town. No one wants to hear about the other people their date is seeing.

8. Leave some things to the imagination.

Don’t tell him your entire life story in the first conversation you have with him. Share something real about yourself, but leave him wanting more. Be mysterious and he will think about you more.

9. Don't have sex until he’s your boyfriend.

Waiting is a smart (and safe) strategy. A commitment-minded man will like you more if you make him wait. Just make sure he knows you’re attracted to him and are a fan of sex — that’s important.

10. Don't take him for granted.

Make sure you say "thank you" more than once. Men really respond to appreciation. They liked to know that you notice what you're doing for them and that you're grateful. Men love that.

Give these 10 tips a try, and let me know how quickly they work for you.

Michelle Jacoby is an award-winning matchmaker and dating coach. To discover the mistakes that will kill your chances of finding love, download Michelle's FREE ebook "The 12 Mistakes That Will Kill Your Chances Of Finding Mr. Right".