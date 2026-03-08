One Country Is Now Punishing People Who Leave Their Cats Alone All Day

Cats may seem like the ideal companion to many pet owners. They're low maintenance, quiet, and seemingly happy to nap all day while their human is at work. But what if cats need more than just an owner who is gone most of the day?

Thankfully, this assumption is now being challenged by new animal welfare policies in one country that believes even independent animals need more attention than most households provide. These laws mean that owners can face penalties if their cat's well-being is determined to be compromised.

Advertisement

Sweden will now enforce fines on pet owners who leave their cats alone all day.

As part of a new set of animal welfare rules from the Swedish Board of Agriculture, the guideline plainly states, "You should check on your cat at least twice a day." This expectation applies to outdoor cats as well, because "Outdoor cats and barn cats also depend on the care and attention of their owner."

Magui RF | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The board claims that if it's discovered that you break any of these rules, you'll have to "correct the deficiencies" or potentially pay a fine. Further, the guidelines say, "You can also be sentenced to a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of two years if you are convicted by a court of violating animal welfare legislation. If you intentionally or through gross negligence cause suffering to animals, you can be sentenced to a fine or imprisonment for animal cruelty under the Criminal Code."

If someone continues breaking the new laws or offending in some way, the country's administrative board can execute an "animal ban" to prevent you from taking care of any more animals going forth. Animal lovers know that this should be the standard worldwide.

Fulfilling Sweden's cat care guidelines requires more than the bare minimum.

For basic care, cats should have free access to drinking water. Addressing cats who venture outside, the guidelines explain, "If your cat is fully or partially outdoors when temperatures are below freezing, you should make sure it can drink enough water. In this case, you should give it water at least twice a day."

Advertisement

The cat's environment is also crucial to their well-being. Owners should make sure a cat is comfortable at all times, while also giving it ample hiding spots and "the opportunity to climb, scratch and sharpen its claws."

Indoor cats are also specifically mentioned. "For cats that are always indoors, it is especially important that they are active or given some other type of occupation," the guidelines add. "They should also be given mental stimulation and the opportunity to satisfy their needs to search for food and hunt."

Even solitary animals like cats can get lonely and depressed.

Most cats will be perfectly fine if left alone for part of the day while their owner is out of the house. However, research has shown that prolonged periods of being alone can be harmful to their mental health. Cats form emotional bonds with humans, and they may feel anxious or depressed if you've been gone a while.

Advertisement

evrymmnt | Shutterstock

A cat's behavior will likely change when it's feeling lonely. They could become more aggressive as a bid for attention, they may excessively groom themselves when stressed, and they might even start urinating on your things.

Even in countries where it's not required by law, cats should be looked after multiple times throughout the day. Make sure you leave enough food and water to last, and that their bed and litter box are clean. Keep them active by providing toys and stimulation activities, and consider having a friend or loved one stop in to check on them. Our pets are our family, and they should be treated as such!

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.